The annual event returned on Wednesday, August 14, and was bathed in glorious sunshine as its two-legged audience joined a full house of 110 cattle, 150 sheep, 175 horses and 80 dogs competing in the various competition classes and arena demonstrations.

Show secretary Jackie Twilley said: “We had a really good day with perfect conditions and an excellent attendance. It all went without a hitch.”

Lining up alongside the animals there more than 130 vintage tractors and cars, marquees bursting with horticultural prowess and homecrafts, as well as hundreds of carefully curated food and trade stands.

Jackie said: “I think we had stands selling everything from socks to combine harvesters – there was something for everybody – and they all had local connections so it feeds back into the community.

“We tried something new with the centre ring this year, with lots more different acts. With all the work that went into it, I think that was our crowning glory this year. It was fantastic to see the tractors and Shire horses parading together. It made quite a contrast.

“We also had a new dedicated children’s area with rides and inflatables, and a new rural crafts section with things like dry stone walling, hedge laying and a farrier.

“These crafts are sort of on the endangered list so we’re trying to champion them, and we’re hoping to grow that in future. The show is true to its roots – an agricultural show for agricultural people – but there are lots of visitors who come along from other backgrounds. If you didn’t know what spinning was before, you could come and watch someone do it.”

She added: “It’s a day that brings the community together. People always say if you haven’t seen someone for a year, you definitely will at Ashover Show.

“A big thank you to our president for 2024 Nancie Hutchinson and all the stewards and helpers who made it possible. They’re like an army who come together for one week a year and we couldn’t do this without them.”