In pictures: Ashgate Hospice Tractor Fest pulls in families for a fun-packed event

Families had great fun driving mini tractors and sitting in a mini fire engine at a fundraising event for Ashgate Hospice.
By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 09:10 BST

Antique tractors and children’s activities include soft play and a climbing wall were among the attractions at Tractor Fest on Storforth Lane Trading Estate in Hasland.

Kids aged 11 and under had free entry to Sunday’s five-hour event while older visitors paid £3 with proceeds going to the hospice which needs £16.2million to operate in 2024.

This little boy can't contain his excitement about sitting in a big tractor.

This little boy can't contain his excitement about sitting in a big tractor.

Budding tractor driver with a cuddly companion.

Budding tractor driver with a cuddly companion.

Children loved driving the mini farm vehicles.

Children loved driving the mini farm vehicles.

Hands to the wheel of this mini tractor.

Hands to the wheel of this mini tractor.

