Antique tractors and children’s activities include soft play and a climbing wall were among the attractions at Tractor Fest on Storforth Lane Trading Estate in Hasland.
Kids aged 11 and under had free entry to Sunday’s five-hour event while older visitors paid £3 with proceeds going to the hospice which needs £16.2million to operate in 2024.
This little boy can't contain his excitement about sitting in a big tractor. Photo: Nick Rhodes
Budding tractor driver with a cuddly companion. Photo: Nick Rhodes
Children loved driving the mini farm vehicles. Photo: NIck Rhodes
Hands to the wheel of this mini tractor. Photo: Nick Rhodes