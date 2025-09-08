The much-loved festival returned to Chesterfield Canal where there were free boat rides, ‘have-a-go’ canoeing and climbing wall sessions, cricket skills workshops, and a variety of art activities, including acrylic pouring and printmaking.

Organised by local arts charity Junction Arts, this year’s festival was the biggest yet thanks to a new partnership with Arts Derbyshire and their touring programme, Festivity.

As part of Festivity, visitors were treated to musical performances from local singer-songwriters Michael Vickers and Sarah Hinds, a digital gallery showcasing eleven Derbyshire visual artists, and a spoken word programme curated by the Derby Poetry Festival, which featured diverse voices from across the region.

Interactive storytelling sessions by Adverse Camber captivated audiences, young and old, while Arts Derbyshire hosted drop-in family workshops inspired by nature. On Saturday, printmaker Nicki Dennett led creative print sessions, followed on Sunday by artist Paola DeGio, who encouraged participants to experiment with marbling techniques.

Another highlight was Junction Arts’ collaboration with VERBA – the Ukrainian Social Group of Chesterfield, who brought eco-inspired art to the festival. Eco-Path – A Living Journey saw families explore six interactive creative stations themed around sustainability, from climate awareness and recycling to biodiversity, textile waste, and tackling microplastics. Participants collected stamps in their Eco Passport as they took part in activities such as making instruments from recycled materials, creating seed bombs, map-making, junk modelling and textile art.

Firm favourites returned too, with the Vintage Fairground and Bubbleologist, proving popular with families.

Jane Wells, project manager at Junction Arts, said: “It has been an amazing weekend where friends and families have come together to appreciate this beautiful location. Whether it’s listening to live music, getting active or creating your own masterpiece, there’s been something for everyone to enjoy.”

Launched by Junction Arts in 2013, the Tapton Lock Festival is a free and inclusive celebration, designed to promote health, wellbeing and creativity for local people. For more than a decade, it has provided opportunities for people to try new skills, connect with nature and take part in cultural experiences.

