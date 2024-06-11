In pictures: 36 photos show Bolsover Blitz 2024 – as vintage cars and displays take visitors back in time

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:40 BST
Life music, vintage vehicle displays and 1940s-themed cocktails featured at Bolsover Blitz at the weekend.

Bolsover went back in time on Saturday (June 8) with an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

As a part of Bolsover Blitz the town was transported back to the 1940s with vintage vehicles and people dressed up for the period.

Visitors could enjoy a range of stalls and crafters all themed around the 1940s – as well dance to live music.

Here are some magical photos that will take you back in time to 1940s Bolsover.

Bolsover travelled back in time to the 1940s last Saturday.

1. Bolsover Blitz

Bolsover travelled back in time to the 1940s last Saturday. Photo: NICK RHODES

Many joined the dance extravaganza in Bolsover.

2. Bolsover Blitz

Many joined the dance extravaganza in Bolsover. Photo: NICK RHODES

Life music from the era was also a part of the celebrations.

3. Bolsover Blitz

Life music from the era was also a part of the celebrations. Photo: NICK RHODES

Old Bolsover Yard hosted a display of vintage prams, bikes and go-karts.

4. Bolsover Blitz

Old Bolsover Yard hosted a display of vintage prams, bikes and go-karts. Photo: NICK RHODES

