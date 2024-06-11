Bolsover went back in time on Saturday (June 8) with an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
As a part of Bolsover Blitz the town was transported back to the 1940s with vintage vehicles and people dressed up for the period.
Visitors could enjoy a range of stalls and crafters all themed around the 1940s – as well dance to live music.
Here are some magical photos that will take you back in time to 1940s Bolsover.
