Bolsover went back in time on Saturday (June 8) with an event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

As a part of Bolsover Blitz the town was transported back to the 1940s with vintage vehicles and people dressed up for the period.

Visitors could enjoy a range of stalls and crafters all themed around the 1940s – as well dance to live music.

Here are some magical photos that will take you back in time to 1940s Bolsover.

Bolsover travelled back in time to the 1940s last Saturday.

Many joined the dance extravaganza in Bolsover.

Life music from the era was also a part of the celebrations.