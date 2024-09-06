In pictures: 34 adorable photos as children across Derbyshire go back to school - or enjoy their first ever day in the classroom

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:53 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 15:04 BST
After enjoying the long summer holidays it’s a big week for youngsters across Derbyshire as they start to return to the classroom.

Up and down the county, parents have been waving off their little ones this week as schools start to reopen – although some don’t go back until next week.

Pupils have been reuniting with their friends, getting to know their new teachers or for some they will be starting a new school entirely.

For reception children, they will mark the momentous occasion of their first ever day in school.

Starting the autumn term in their clean uniforms with full backpacks, many parents have been snapping the traditional photos of their youngsters as they start a new chapter.

And to mark back to school week, we asked you to share pictures of your children as they returned to the classroom – and you didn’t disappoint.

Take a look at our gallery and thank you to everyone who submitted a photo.

1. Back to school

Harper going into Year 5, Millie Year 2 and Isaac Year 1 - have fun! Photo: Abbie Riley

2. Back to school

What a cutie! Darcie ready for her first day in reception. Photo: Sarah Louise Shum

3. Back to school

River, Year 6, looks delighted as he starts his last year of primary school. Photo: Jayne Hollingworth

4. Back to school

Laura Jayne Potts said: "My youngest Summer-Grace starting her new journey as a Year4." Photo: Laura Jayne Potts

