Colourful floats filled the streets, with many costumes inspired by films and cartoons including The Flintstones and The Lion King.

There was also live music, plenty of food stalls, a vintage car show, dog show and family activities for all ages!

Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured the carnival on the camera.

1 . Barlow Carnival 2024 This year's Barlow Carnival took place from Wednesday, August 14 to Sunday, August 18.

2 . Barlow Carnival 2024 The highlight of the Carnival celebrations was the parade on Saturday (August 17).

3 . Barlow Carnival 2024 One of the attractions at Barlow Carnival 2024 was vintage cars and bikes show.