Colourful floats filled the streets, with many costumes inspired by films and cartoons including The Flintstones and The Lion King.
There was also live music, plenty of food stalls, a vintage car show, dog show and family activities for all ages!
Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured the carnival on the camera.
1. Barlow Carnival 2024
This year's Barlow Carnival took place from Wednesday, August 14 to Sunday, August 18. Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Barlow Carnival 2024
The highlight of the Carnival celebrations was the parade on Saturday (August 17). Photo: NICK RHODES
3. Barlow Carnival 2024
One of the attractions at Barlow Carnival 2024 was vintage cars and bikes show. Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Barlow Carnival 2024
Motor vehicle enthusiasts could have a very close look at some of the vintage cars. Photo: NICK RHODES
