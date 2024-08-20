In pictures: 23 photos show community coming together as Barlow Carnival 2024 fills streets with colour and music

Visitors flocked to Barlow this weekend to enjoy the carnival – including colourful street parades, live music, vintage car show and family activities.

Colourful floats filled the streets, with many costumes inspired by films and cartoons including The Flintstones and The Lion King.

There was also live music, plenty of food stalls, a vintage car show, dog show and family activities for all ages!

Local photographer Nick Rhodes captured the carnival on the camera.

This year's Barlow Carnival took place from Wednesday, August 14 to Sunday, August 18.

1. Barlow Carnival 2024

The highlight of the Carnival celebrations was the parade on Saturday (August 17).

2. Barlow Carnival 2024

One of the attractions at Barlow Carnival 2024 was vintage cars and bikes show.

3. Barlow Carnival 2024

Motor vehicle enthusiasts could have a very close look at some of the vintage cars.

4. Barlow Carnival 2024

