Chesterfield has welcomed a number of new murals and street doodles in 2024.
In June a new mural appeared at the junction of Pottery Lane West and Sheffield Road. The art work, which was created as a part of a national campaign by the British Heart Foundation, commemorates young football player Tom Henson, from Bolsover.
In March, Coloquix, an artist who grew up in Chesterfield, whose works feature across five continents, painted several street doodles around Dunston.
He has also created paintings of four Chesterfield FC players and their manager near the SMH stadium – following the team’s promotion back to the English Football League and winning the National League title.
You can see his street doodles and other iconic Chesterfield street art here:
1. Chesterfield murals and street doodles
Those are the most popular murals across Chesterfield - including the art works produced in our town this year. Photo: Brian Eyre/ Coloquix
2. England 'til I died
A new mural appeared at the junction of Pottery Lane West and Sheffield Road in Chesterfield in June 2024. The mural, which has been created as a part of a national campaign by the British Heart Foundation, commemorates young football player Tom Henson, from Bolsover. Tom passed away suddenly at the age of 23 after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield in July 2018. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times
3. Chesterfield murals
This beautiful artwork appeared near Chesterfield bus station last summer. It was created by visual artist Jo Peel whose work can be seen not only in the UK but even as far as Poland and Japan. Jo said that the central theme in her work is Urban Regeneration. She explores gentrification and the interplay between the man-made and natural world and tries to capture it in her art. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield FC artwork
Just before Easter Coloquix, Chesterfield-born and bred artist, brightened up routes near the SMH stadium with paintings of four Chesterfield FC players and their manager following the team’s promotion back to the English Football League. Chesterfield FC captain Jamie Grimes scored two goals against Boreham Wood to secure his team promotion and the National League title. Photo: Coloquix