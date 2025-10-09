Murals and street doodles bring colour and art into many towns across the world and Chesterfield is no exception.
In fact, Coloquix, a well-known street doodle artist whose works feature across five continents, grew up in Chesterfield and decorated sites across the town with his impressive work.
His famous street doodles can be seen near the SMH stadium as well as around Dunston.
But Coloquix’s works are just one of many colourful murals across the town.
Here are 19 stunning art pieces painted across Chesterfield buildings – including murals at Queen’s Park and Chatsworth Road.
1. Chesterfield murals and street doodles
Those are the most popular murals across Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre/ Coloquix
2. England 'til I died
A new mural appeared at the junction of Pottery Lane West and Sheffield Road in Chesterfield in June 2024. The mural, which has been created as a part of a national campaign by the British Heart Foundation, commemorates young football player Tom Henson, from Bolsover. Tom passed away suddenly at the age of 23 after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing football at Gosforth Fields in Dronfield in July 2018. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times
3. Chesterfield murals
This beautiful artwork appeared near Chesterfield bus station last summer. It was created by visual artist Jo Peel whose work can be seen not only in the UK but even as far as Poland and Japan. Jo said that the central theme in her work is Urban Regeneration. She explores gentrification and the interplay between the man-made and natural world and tries to capture it in her art. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesterfield FC artwork
Last year, Coloquix, Chesterfield-born and bred artist, brightened up routes near the SMH stadium with paintings of four Chesterfield FC players and their manager following the team’s promotion back to the English Football League. Chesterfield FC captain Jamie Grimes scored two goals against Boreham Wood to secure his team promotion and the National League title. Photo: Coloquix