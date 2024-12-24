In pictures: 18 adorable photos show Christmas school nativity plays across Derbyshire

It’s that time of year again and schools across Derbyshire have been staging their annual nativity plays.
From Mary and Joseph to shepherds and wise men, children got into the festive spirit and delighted their parents and teachers.
Take a look through our gallery at the delightful photos captured by Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre.
1. Horsley Woodhouse Primary School
Horsley Woodhouse Primary School staged Born in Bethlehem. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Abercrombie Primary School
Abercrombie Primary School, reception class, peforming Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Street Lane Primary School
Street Lane Primary School's production of Simply The Nativity. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy
North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy. Years 1 and 2 with their show - Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Photo: Brian Eyre
