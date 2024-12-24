In pictures: 18 adorable photos show Christmas school nativity plays across Derbyshire

These wonderful photos capture the magic of school nativities – as youngsters shone brightly in their plays this Christmas.

It’s that time of year again and schools across Derbyshire have been staging their annual nativity plays.

From Mary and Joseph to shepherds and wise men, children got into the festive spirit and delighted their parents and teachers.

Take a look through our gallery at the delightful photos captured by Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre.

Horsley Woodhouse Primary School staged Born in Bethlehem.

1. Horsley Woodhouse Primary School

Horsley Woodhouse Primary School staged Born in Bethlehem. Photo: Brian Eyre

Abercrombie Primary School, reception class, peforming Whoops-a-Daisy Angel.

2. Abercrombie Primary School

Abercrombie Primary School, reception class, peforming Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Photo: Brian Eyre

Street Lane Primary School's production of Simply The Nativity.

3. Street Lane Primary School

Street Lane Primary School's production of Simply The Nativity. Photo: Brian Eyre

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy. Years 1 and 2 with their show - Whoops-a-Daisy Angel.

4. North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy. Years 1 and 2 with their show - Whoops-a-Daisy Angel. Photo: Brian Eyre

