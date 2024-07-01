In pictures: 15 photos show fun-packed family favourite Bolsover Gala with gymnastics displays, music and entertainment

The event took place for the first time on the Old Coalite Social Club site, at Moor Lane and was organised by Friends of Bolsover Parks.

The day included a visit from Animal House Zoo, with a chance to get up close to some of their reptiles.

Gymnastics club, Dako Flying Angels, put on a magnificent display and Derbyshire musician Ricky Barson also performed.

Children enjoyed games, stories and songs from Glewy the Alien and his puppet friends and Area51 Martial Arts and Tricking Academy also entertained the crowds.

Michelle Smith, who co-organises the gala said on Facebook: “What another great gala.

"Not the red hot sunshine we have been lucky enough to have every year, but the rain held off until the end.

“Different venue for us this year, not without its challenges but on the whole not bad.

"Thank you to all of you who turned out to support us, we are so grateful.”

Photographer Marisa Cashill captured these fantastic images.

Animal House Zoo provided animal encounters for the crowd.