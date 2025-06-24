In pictures: 1,000-plus walkers support Breast Cancer Now's Pink Ribbon Walk at Chatsworth House

The event, which raises money for breast cancer research and support, took place on one of the hottest days of the year when participants walked either 10 or 20 miles.

Among them was Lauren Phillips, 31, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. Lauren said: “In May 2024, less than two months after my last Herceptin injection, mum and I completed the Blenheim Palace Pink Ribbon 10-mile walk. This year, we took part in the amazing 10-mile walk at Chatsworth House. It’s so important to us to give back to the charity which helped us both in such difficult times. I owe a lot to Breast Cancer Now and it was another fantastic experience.”

This year’s walkers at Chatsworth together with those who signed up to Pink Ribbon Walk events at Hampton Court Palace, Blenheim Palace and Crieff Hydro in Scotland have raised a breathtaking £1.1 million.

Over the past 20 years the Pink Ribbon Walk events have raised in excess of £15million, with 50,000 walkers taking on the challenge.

The need for support has never been more important. Around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

Kate Rham, head of events at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We want to thank everyone who took part in Breast Cancer Now’s Chatsworth House Pink Ribbon Walk this weekend. It was incredible to see so many people taking a step forward for people affected by breast cancer.

“One in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. By taking part in a Pink Ribbon Walk, you’re helping to fund our life-saving research and life-changing support for people affected by this devastating disease.”

