In photos: Derbyshire primary school celebrates Pride Month with Colour Run

Sharley Park Community Primary School in Danesmoor hosted its second annual Pride Celebration Colour Run on Friday, June 21.

The run was organised as a way of celebrating inclusivity and diversity at the school through a fun, family-friendly event that celebrated the key message to the children – that ‘everyone is welcome at the school always’.

Parents were invited to run with their children afterwards – to provide an opportunity for the local community and families to come together.

On the day, in classes, children discussed and completed learning around the theme 'we are all unique'.

Half of the funds raised during the run were donated to Derbyshire LGBT+, which is a local charity working with LGBT+ young people and their families.

Ben Thompson, Year 2 Class Teacher and Senior Leader who organised the event, said: "This year's Colour Run was a huge success: children learnt about inclusivity and diversity within lessons and as a school, we came together to celebrate this learning through our Pride Colour Run, whilst raising money for a good cause.

"It was astonishing to see the overwhelming support from our community, to see the children's enjoyment of the event during their run and to be able to invite parents to participate, too.

"I hope that our children are always able to remember this event fondly, whilst also embracing the message of diversity and the importance of being uniquely themselves."

1 . Sharley Park Community Primary School hosts Pride Celebration Colour Run Sharley Park Community Primary School in Danesmoor hosted its second annual Pride Celebration Colour Run on Friday, June 21.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sharley Park Community Primary School hosts Pride Celebration Colour Run The run was organised as a way of celebrating inclusivity and diversity at the school through a fun, family-friendly event.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Sharley Park Community Primary School hosts Pride Celebration Colour Run Half of the funds raised during the run were donated to Derbyshire LGBT+, which is a local charity working with LGBT+ young people and their families.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales