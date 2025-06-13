Year 6 pupils frim Mary Swanwick Primary School played their part in helping the local community by joining forces with Chesterfield Litter Pickers volunteer group on Monday, June 9.
Splitting up into three groups, they headed in different directions around Old Whittington, clearing as much litter as they could – collecting almost 60 kilograms of rubbish.
Commenting on the litter pick, a spokesperson for the school said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed doing it and have asked if they can do it all over again!
“Sadly, they found a huge amount and managed to fill about 12 bags full, weighing almost 60kg, in just under two hours, and didn’t get anywhere like around the whole village.
"Huge thanks goes to Lee Brassington and the guys at Chesterfield Litter Pickers for providing all of the equipment and the expertise needed.
“To add to the children’s excitement, as one of the groups were picking, they were spotted by Allan from Matlock Farm Park, who very kindly offered the children a complimentary visit there as a reward for doing such great work in the community!”
After the litter pick, the bags were taken Ward Recycling by Lee where the rubbish is set to be recycled.
