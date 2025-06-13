Beckie Blore, who owns The Hair Loft Hair Dressing, will welcome the first customers to her new premises on Corporation Street on Saturday, June 14 followed by an open day on Sunday, June 15.

The first-floor salon is opposite the Pomegranate Theatre. Beckie said: “It’s a lovely space with massive windows….the natural lighting was a big plus for me.

"I can’t believe how busy the street is with people travelling past for the station. I’m 100 percent happy with the location and it’s going to be pedestrianised as from next year so that’s even better. It will be amazing when the Pomegranate reopens….I’m hoping that we might get to meet some famous people.”

Beckie has signed a six-year lease on the premises which are slightly bigger than The Hair Loft Hair Dressing’s previous base at Knifesmithgate. She has had to buy several freestanding work stations as there isn’t enough wall space to hang all the units she had in her old premises. Beckie had operated the salon at Knifesmithgate for four years but decided not to renew the lease. She said: “There were a few problems with the building, there was damp occurring so I made the decision to leave.”

She said of the decor in the new salon: “It’s quite neutral but botanical – there are a lot of plants.”

Beckie is aiming to grow her team of stylists which includes Samantha Scaysbrook, with whom she has worked with for 22 years, Sarah Randell, Rosie Howard, Grace Lowe and Kate Smallwood.

She is looking for a stylist and/or barber to join a talented workforce which has been placed among the finalists for The UK Hair and Beauty Awards for the fourth year running. Beckie said: “We’re up for two awards – the best colour salon and the best salon team – which is fantastic. We won best salon team in Derbyshire in 2023. We would love to get into the top 10 for the entire UK – it would be the icing on the cake in the year that we have relocated."

Beckie and her fellow stylists will have to wait until August 30 to find out whether their dream will come true. The nation’s top 10 salons will be announced at a red carpet event at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

*If you are a hair stylist or barber who wish to be considered for The Hair Loft Hair Dressing team, you can message Beckie on social media https://www.facebook.com/hairloftchesterfield?locale=en_GB, www.instagram.com/the.hairloftchesterfield or on WhatsApp 07487 696835 to arrange a confidential chat.

1 . All set New salon is ready to welcome customers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Light and spacious Beckie Blore was attracted to the premises by the large windows which let in natural light. She has had to buy freestanding workstations for the salon. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Natural look Plants add a botanical feel to the salon. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Stylish team Beckie with members of her close-knit team of stylists. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales