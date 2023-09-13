Watch more videos on Shots!

The prominent building on Holywell Street which housed Eyres furniture store is on the brink of being sold, with commercial property agent Innes England saying that the sale will go to best bids at 12 noon on Friday, September 15,.

Social media has been flooded with posts following this week’s announcement. Craig Mitchell-Fox commented on the Derbyshire Times Facebook page: “I’m pretty sure it will be turned into executive flats.” Dave Cleland wrote: “if it’s turned into flats then the developers must be made to point out that the bars/pubs in the town centre have been there a lot longer and if the prospective buyers don’t want noise at night then don’t buy them.”

Corinne Woolley commented: “I hope it’s not more offices. We need something exciting that will bring people to Chesterfield so they will shop here too.”

Adrian Jones wrote: "A few different foods and restaurants Greek, Italian etc, a nightclub and a few bars."

Hilary Walker posted: “Another McDonalds, a couple of Vape shops, a nail bar, a charity shop and a Greggs - and maybe even a betting shop for good measure!”