Immerse yourself in an experience like no other at Creswell Crags

An experience like no other is taking place at Creswell Crags this week.

Entirely Hollow Aside from the Dark is an immersive and thought-provoking audio wonder created by artist AlanJames Burns.

The artwork sees visitors descend one of the caves at Creswell Crags - which is world-famous for its 'witch marks' - and hear sounds of Mother Earth struggling with her worsening mental health in the pitch black.

It was an amazing experience - and one I actually found to be very relaxing.

Ironically, even though the artwork concentrated on Mother Earth's ailing mental health, I felt it was good for my mind.

In this life of busyness, intensity and overwhelm, I found it calming to get away from it all and stand in a cave in the darkness for 40 minutes or so, concentrating on a variety of sounds.

Conceptual artist AlanJames Burns, who is presenting a musical sound installation at Creswell Crags - with the audience completely in the dark

Alan, who is hoping to repeat the sell-out success of the Entirely Hollow Aside from the Dark tour in Ireland, said: "This is a remarkable experience, which actually starts as visitors arrive at the visitor centre in the dark and by torchlight make their way down to the cave in near silence except for the sounds of wildlife and water flowing into the lake.

"This almost ritualistic approach to traversing the site prepares the participant for the absolute darkness in the cave, which by its very nature can be a bit unnerving and disorientating.

"Once in the darkness, the dank aroma of moist earth and natural cave sounds create a remarkable atmosphere, where the mind is receptive to the soundscape and story that follows.

"I'd hope that people leave in a reflective mood about their own mental dialogues as well as our impact on Mother Earth and how we can maintain healthy relationship with both," he added.

Entirely Hollow Aside from the Dark runs at 8.45pm and 10pm until Saturday.

The event is for over 16s and is not suitable for anyone with claustrophobia or fear of the dark.

For more information and to buy tickets costing £8, visit www.entirelyhollowasidefromthedark.com

