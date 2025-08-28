‘Immensely sad day’ as tributes poured for former Derbyshire Chief Fire Officer who was ‘much-loved’ father and husband

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the sad news earlier today.

Gavin Tomlinson KFSM, a former Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, passed away yesterday (Wednesday, August 27).

Rob Taylor, Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS), said: "Today is an immensely sad day for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and the fire and rescue sector as we receive the sad news that our former colleague and Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson has passed away.

"Through his work both locally in Derbyshire and nationally, Gavin touched the lives of many people. I therefore know there will be a lot of people reading this news today who would want to join me in conveying their thoughts and sympathy to Gavin’s family.

"I would ask that they are given the space and time needed to grieve the loss of a much-loved husband and father."

Gavin first joined Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service as a trainee firefighter in September 1993 and over the following 31 years progressed through many ranks from firefighter to Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive in 2019.

On his retirement from the service in February this year, he said it was a privilege to be the Chief Fire Officer for Derbyshire.

He went onto reflect that by working hard he had been able to make a difference to the safety of people not only across Derbyshire, but nationally across the UK too.

In June 2023 Gavin was awarded the King’s Fire Service Medal (KFSM) for his distinguished service, most notably for his work as the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) lead for protection and business safety, and lately as the NFCC Chair of the Protection and Business Safety Scrutiny Committee which oversaw changes to fire safety legislation following the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

He also leaves a legacy of positive change at DFRS, driving the Service forward as a positive and inclusive fire and rescue service, rated Good by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

DFRS has confirmed that arrangements were currently being finalised for an online book of condolence with the details set to be announced in due course.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said that officers thoughts were with their colleagues at DFRS after the sad news.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Our thoughts are with Gavin’s family and friends, and all his colleagues within the Service, following this sad news.

“On a personal note, I worked with Gavin closely during the Toddbrook Reservoir incident in 2019 and he was a huge support to me and my staff and officers. He showed professionalism and compassion and was a pleasure to work with.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”