"I'm so proud of what we have achieved together" Chesterfield mum and daughter lose more than 5st

A Chesterfield mum and daughter have good reason to smile after losing more than 5st between them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ailsa and Megan Burrill credit the support of each other in their weight loss journey which began eight months ago when they signed up to the Calow group of Slimming World.

Ailsa, 67, said: “Losing weight with my daughter, we have shared our achievement and supported each other when the scales haven’t gone our way. I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired children in care nurse Ailsa lives in Walton, is married and has four daughters. She said: “I joined with Megan (daughter number three), after she had a baby and I retired in the same week. I have tried to lose weight lots of times with various organisations but never maintained my weight. When my daughter asked me to join Slimming World with her I thought ‘here we go again’. However, I have really enjoyed my weight loss journey and Slimming World eating plan. As a vegetarian, I have managed to make the eating plan work for me. I have increased the variety of salad and vegetables I eat.”

Mum and daughter Ailsa and Megan Burrill have lost more than 5st between them since joining Slimming World in October 2024.

Before joining Slimming World, Ailsa was a dress size 16-18. She said of her weight then: “It limited the speed and distance I could walk.”

Now she is a trim size 12 after losing 2.5st. Ailsa said: “I feel good about the way I look now and more energised. I now do Zumba Gold and Pilates and generally am more active.”

Megan, 37, an Advanced Nurse Practitioner who lives in Spital, decided to join Slimming World after her son was born. She said: “Postpartum, we went on holiday and on photos I didn’t look or feel like myself. I was very breathless taking the dog for a walk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before joining Slimming World, Megan was a size 14-16. She has since lost 3st and now wears clothes 10-12. She said: “I’m fitting into pre-baby clothes.

Ailsa and Megan Burrill before they joined Slimming World

"I’ve got back into exercising including Clubbercise and I feel more confident.”

Megan credits changes in her diet, Slimming World recipe ideas and the support of her nearest and dearest for helping her to lose weight. Megan said: “My partner has been amazing and equally benefited from the changes in eating.

"I started my weight loss journey with my mum. Losing weight together and supporting each other has made the journey more achievable.”