Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield has opened a brand-new nursery provision on Friday, October 10, with North East Derbyshire MP Louise Sandher-Jones cutting the ribbon at the official ceremony.

Bright Beginnings, a purpose-built room designed to cater for needs of two-year-olds, was created as a part of £37 million Department for Education’s Nursery Capital Funding programme aimed to provide new or expanded nursery provisions across 300 schools.

Kerry Moody, Headteacher at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to share the news of our brand-new nursery space.

"This special project has been a real labour of love, made possible thanks to a successful application to the Department for Education’s School-Based Nursery Capital Funding programme.

"We’re proud to be one of just 300 schools across England chosen to receive a share of £37 million to help expand nursery provision – and even prouder to be able to offer more places to families in our local community.”

Bright Beginnings, set to accommodate up to 30 children, has been thoughtfully designed to meet the developmental needs of two-year-olds, with areas for sensory exploration, imaginative play, and quiet reflection.

Kerry Moody added: "Bright Beginnings is more than just a building—it’s a space where our busy, curious learners can delve into new experiences, explore their world, and grow in confidence.

"I’m so excited to see the joy and discovery unfold – it’s everything we hoped for and more.

“We were honoured to welcome Louise Jones MP and Fiona Mosley from Derbyshire County Council to officially open the nursery, alongside governors, parents, and new families.

"It was a wonderful celebration, made even sweeter by the Derbyshire Catering Team, who provided a beautiful cake and delicious spread to mark the occasion.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited to see the positive impact this new provision will have on our community.

"Our dedicated staff are passionate about creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where every child feels safe, valued, and inspired to learn.

"We warmly invite parents and carers to come along, meet our team, and see Bright Beginnings in action – we’d love to welcome you into our Lenthall family.”

Places are now available for two-year-olds with interested parents asked to contact Lenthall Infant and Nursery School office to arrange a visit or find out more about how to register.

1 . New nursery provision opens at Lenthall Infant & Nursery School in Dronfield Headteacher Kerry Moody (left) is pictured with Craig Atack, Uk Estimates Ltd (right) who helped design the new nursery provision and bring ‘nurturing, engaging, and inclusive environment’ to life. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . New nursery provision opens at Lenthall Infant & Nursery School in Dronfield Bright Beginnings, set to accommodate up to 30 young learners, has been thoughtfully designed to meet the developmental needs of two-year-olds, with areas for sensory exploration, imaginative play, and quiet reflection. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . New nursery provision opens at Lenthall Infant & Nursery School in Dronfield Bright Beginnings, a purpose-built room designed to cater for needs of two-year-olds, was created as a part of £37 million Department for Education’s Nursery Capital Funding programme Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales