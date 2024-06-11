Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Derbyshire NHS nurse who had to leave the profession to afford her nursery bills has just been named as one of the UK’s best new aesthetics practitioners, capping a successful first six months for her salon at a famous industrial heritage site in Wirksworth.

Demi Sayers, 32, discovered last week that she had been ranked 24th nationwide for best aesthetics and highly recommended in the best new talent category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

She said: “It means absolutely everything to get that recognition. When I entered I didn’t think I’d place in the top 100, so I’m over the moon to come 24th.

“It’s only my first year in business, and this is like a little pat on the back for all the hard work.”

Demi Sayers, left, and Jamilla Arkell are the brains behind Beauté salon at Haarlem Mill in Wirksworth. (Photos: Contributed)

A lot of that effort has been spent away from the treatment table, with Demi and her business partner Jamilla Arkell setting up Beauté in part of Sir Richard Arkrwright’s 18th century Haarlem Mill, on Derby Road, just before Christmas, and then expanding to a bigger part of the complex in April.

Demi said: “It’s a beautiful location and I’ve really enjoyed doing the interior design. We loved the industrial style and the potential as soon as we saw it. We got the keys on a Friday and opened on the Monday.

“It’s a mix of the old and new. We feel like we’re bringing something different to Wirksworth but in line with its heritage at the same time. We’re both from the area and there’s nothing else like this around town.

“With the wedding venue in the mill too, it’s a great fit for our business. Brides can get their hair done here then just walk upstairs to get married.”

The salon expanded into a bigger part of the Haarlem Mill complex in April. (Photo: Contributed)

Beauté aims to be a one-stop shop for all kinds of services, with an in-house nail technician, tattoo artist and three hairdressers complementing Jamilla’s work in lashes, brows and make-up, and Demi’s expertise in fillers, anti-wrinkle procedures and other advanced skincare.

Demi said: “I combine treatments with some nursing services like ear syringing, and I think that background is another thing that sets us apart.

“I was working in district nursing around Matlock until I had my twins last year. That forced me to leave the NHS because I couldn’t afford the nursery fees.

“I took the bull by the horns and did an aesthetics course, and then set up the business in a converted out-building at home.

Beauté offers an extensive range of aesthetics services, including some clinical skincare procedures. (Photo: Contributed)

“Jamilla had been doing my brows for years and she was working from home too. She asked if I fancied going into partnership, and we opened the salon two months later.”

She added: “In the first six months we’ve just gone from strength to strength. Everyone’s working well together, and the name is getting out there.

“All our staff are local with established client lists which is good for business but we’re still making new friends in the community and fully booked most weeks. It’s been really great.”

To learn more about the salon’s services, go to enhancedaesthetics0.wixsite.com/beaut, or search for Beauté on Facebook and @_beautestudio on Instagram.

The salon is popular with bridal parties for weddings at the mill. (Photo: Contributed)