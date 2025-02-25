'I’m just a boy from Chesterfield with a silly dream of being a musician' - Casey Lowery in running for chart success after defying major record labels

A Chesterfield singer-songwriter who has played to thousands of people around the world is in the running for chart success after fans funded his debut album.

Casey Lowery was told by seven major record labels that he couldn’t make it without their help or their money. But the 26-year-old guitarist beat the setback, determined to retain creative control of his indie surf music.

He launched a Kickstarter appeal in which he tugged the heartstrings by saying: “I’m just a boy from Chesterfield with a silly dream of being a musician. I don’t have rich parents, I don’t have big family contacts, I just have you guys so let’s prove to the music industry how important that is.”

In just three days Casey managed to hit his target of £10,000 and that figure has now risen to £27,744 in pre-album release pledges. He said: “We did it! Thank you to everyone who has pre-bought a vinyl or a CD.”

Casey Lowery has played to thousands of people around the world (photo: Harvey Wallbanger)

Fans have been kept up to speed on the album campaign via @caseylowerymusic where Casey’s entertaining TikTok videos have attracted 107.7 million likes and 3.9million followers. He has 1.39 million people following him on Instagram and 282,000 followers on Facebook. Casey said: “Most artists have a huge label backing them fronting the costs so I'm having to take an unconventional approach.”

He told the Derbyshire Times: “I’ve been playing live for 10+ years. I’ve toured the world and supported bands like Milky Chance on their UK tour, Sam Ryder in Wales and a bunch more.

"I played my first at the Sun Inn open mic in Chesterfield! I've always played around Chesterfield and played in way too many bands to single one out! I am mostly self taught but had a lesson or two at Palfreymans in town when I was super young, I’d guess 10.

"I remember the music scene in Chesterfield thriving when I was in school, lots of opportunities, everyone was in a band. It's a shame nowhere in Chesterfield supports young local acts anymore, because there is so much talent here. Loved Take the Seven, they taught me a bunch of stuff.”

Casey Lowery performed in front of 1500 people in a sell-out show at Koko in London (photo: Barnaby Fairley)

Casey grew up in Grangewood and went to school in Hasland, leaving Chesterfield briefly to further his education. He said: “I went to a music college in London but dropped out after a year because my music career was taking me abroad so I couldn’t study properly."

He recorded the eight tracks for his album in a caravan which his late grandad left him. Casey said: “I just took all the home studio set up down there and got cracking.”

The production, mixing and mastering bumped up the cost of making the mini album to £12,000 with PR promotion fees of £16,000 on top of that and marketing costs still to be factored in. Casey plans to cover any shortfall from the Kickstarter appeal through savings and brand deals.

His album Lekkerland is due out on April 4, with its first single, Low Mood Season, available now on all platforms. Casey, who is working with his manager Danny and distribution agent Brad, said: “We're in the running for the official top 40 in the UK and Billboard in the US and it’s looking like we have a fair chance. We currently only need another 2000 bundle buys to be in with a chance of a UK number one album in the official charts.”

Bundle buys for £40 plus shipping will give fans two Lekkerland CDs (one a deluxe version), a Lekkerland cassette and two Lekkerland vinyls (one deluxe, one exclusive). The Kickstarter appeal will close on March 21 at 11.59pm.

Casey’s album is named after a word that he discovered while touring his music in South Africa. He said: “Everyone got the Afrikaans word ‘lekker’ tattooed on their arm so I thought it would be nice to immortalise as an album.”

Lekker means enjoyable, pleasing or local in Afrikaans, a language derived from Dutch where lekker means tasty.