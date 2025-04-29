“I’m incredibly proud of our pupils and staff”: says Derbyshire headteacher as primary school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Matlock primary school which goes ‘above and beyond’ is celebrating ‘good’ ratings across all areas inspected by Ofsted.

Ofsted has praised pupils, teachers and leaders at Castle View Primary School and Nursery, on School Road in Matlock, following an inspection carried out on March 18 and 19.

In a report published today (Tuesday, April 29), the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision have all been graded as ‘good’.

‘Good’ Ofsted rating is a great achievement for the primary, which has been previously rated as ‘requires improvement’ following an inspection carried out in September 2022.

Amie Wilton, Headteacher at Castle View Primary, is celebrating the new Ofsted report with pupils. Photo credit: Rob Tuck

In the report, inspectors found that pupils enjoy attending the ‘nurturing and welcoming’ school, which caters for children from the age of two to 11-years-olds.

The report has further praised the school for ‘high expectations for all its pupils’ and the staff for going ‘above and beyond’ to meet the children’s needs.

Amie Wilton, Headteacher at Castle View Primary School and Nursery, said: “We are very pleased to earn such positive recognition from Ofsted. I’m incredibly proud of our pupils and staff.

"We support our children to have high aspirations and believe in themselves by providing a high standard of education in a caring environment that helps them to fulfil their potential.”

The school and trust leaders were complimented for working ‘effectively’ to ‘ensure that there is a well-considered broad and ambitious curriculum.’

Inspectors noted that children in the early years take part in learning ‘enthusiastically’ and staff understand how to meet the needs of pupils with special educational needs or disabilities – making sure they ‘achieve well’.

Inspectors observed that the school is calm and orderly. There are positive and respectful relationships between staff and pupils.

Children in early years understand and follow clear routines and concentrate well on activities. Pupils who sometimes struggle to meet the school’s expectations get effective support.

Pupils feel safe at the school, are well cared for and behave well in lessons. The report adds that at breaktimes and lunchtimes, the school organises well thought-out activities that help pupils to be physically active and develop their social skills.

There are opportunities for pupils to develop other interests with a wide range of clubs and trips including football training, Spanish club, a range of sporting activities, an annual residential trip and geography field trips as well as taking part in weekly library and seasonal pantomime visits.

The school supports pupils’ broader development. Children learn how to be safe online, and in the community, and are well prepared for life in modern Britain.

The report adds that the school is well led. Staff are proud to work at the school and feel supported by leaders.

Castle View Primary School and Nursery is part of QEGSMAT Trust, which comprises a growing group of academies in Derbyshire, Derby City and Staffordshire.

Mark Mallender, Chief Executive Officer, QEGSMAT Trust, said: “It is very clear to see that pupils at Castle View Primary School and Nursery enjoy their learning and are thriving. We are delighted that this has been recognised by Ofsted - a great accolade for the pupils, staff and the whole Castle View community.”