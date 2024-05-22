Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unsafe footbridge on a route to school will be demolished after barriers designed to prevent walkers from using it were repeatedly broken.

The Old Puddle bridge across the river Doe Lea is deteriorating rapidly since it was damaged by Storm Babet in October last year. The footpath over the bridge was closed by the county council as a safety precaution six months ago. A spokesperson for the council said: “We have made many attempts to barrier off the bridge since we closed it. But barriers made from wood, and most recently metal, have been broken through. The last time the metal heras style fencing was cut within days of us putting it up. ”If the barriers had not been cut through we would have left the bridge up. However, we are now very concerned that because the bridge is deteriorating quickly there is a very significant risk the bridge could collapse. We are very sorry that we are in a position where we have no choice but to take the bridge down to keep people safe.”

The bridge is used mainly by students of the nearby Netherthorpe School. The council spokesperson said: “We contacted the local school to ask them to ask pupils not to try and use this bridge.”

Karen Day of Bridle Road, Woodthorpe, who contacted the Derbyshire Times, said: “A lot of the children who live in Woodthorpe used that bridge to get to school. The alternative route is along the side of a busy main road and twice as far. Everyone is up in arms about it.

Karen Day next to a very old bridge that is facing demolition at Netherthorpe.

"I’m devastated – it’s such a picturesque pretty bridge. It’s an old packhorse type of bridge made out of beautiful stone, tucked away in the middle of nowhere on a public right of way.

"I’ve lived in Woodthorpe for over 40 years – my children went to Netherthorpe School so they crossed the bridge daily. I’ve taken my grandchildren down there on numerous occasions to play pooh sticks.”

Karen, 67, remembers the bridge forming part of a cross-country course when she was a pupil at Netherthorpe School.

She said: “The bridge looks as though it’s built of the same stone as the school. I was at school in 1972 when we had the 400th anniversary...that bridge could be hundreds of years old. The stone for the school was quarried in Woodthorpe and they’ve got to get that stone across to Netherthorpe so there had to be a bridge. It was probably the only route from Woodthorpe to Staveley hundreds of years ago.”

Councillor Anne-Frances Hayes, who represents Staveley on the county council said: “It is devastating that this historic bridge has become yet another victim of Storm Babet. Whilst the safety of the public must be paramount, I urge the county council to look closely into whether any aspect of the bridge can be preserved, and if not that a replacement is effected that is sympathetic the history of the bridge and the aesthetics of the surrounding area.”

The much-loved bridge is on Staveley footpath 34.

The council spokesperson added: "There is another bridge about 100m upstream, although to get to that bridge, those on foot need to use a different footpath. "This is on Staveley footpath 35 but does add a further 700m to the route currently used.