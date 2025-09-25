A female barber from Chesterfield who is making waves in a male-dominated profession has won two awards in a major competition.

Kirsty Shannon, proprietor of Hairitage on Whittington Moor, was named national runner-up and East Midlands regional winner in the barber of the year category of The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

She said: “I am absolutely over the moon – it’s a massive thing to achieve. It’s nice to be recognised for your talent and vision within the industry. There are very few female barbers.”

The results of the competition are announced online and Kirsty said that it was a shock to learn of her success. She watched the awards with her partner and they celebrated with a glass of wine.

This was Kirsty’s second time of entering the prestigious competition. She said: “I came third in the top five national barbers last year and didn’t place in the regional awards.”

Applicants for the awards have to submit portfolios of their work, answer written questions and submit proof of their qualifications and how long they have worked in the industry. Thousands of entries are then judged by industry experts who select contestants for the categories’ shortlists.

Kirsty has worked in barbering for 13 years after transitioning from hairdressing which she started when she was 16.

She launched Hairitage on Sheffield Road in 2023 after discovering that the previous tenant of the premises where Kirsty worked had reneged on the lease agreement by not paying the rent. Mum of two Kirsty said: “I came to work to find that I had no job. The locks had been changed and she had been evicted.”

Setting up her own barbering business took guts and hard work but Kirsty has made it a success. She said: “It’s going really well; we’re getting clientele through the door. I’ve managed to retain a five star rating on Google for the last two years.”

Kirsty, 37, is now gearing up for another challenge. “My next mission is to become a master barber,” she said. “You have to be established and working as a barber, and prove that you can cut hair to a high standard which is judged by a very high professional in the barbering world; it’s more training and costs involved and they don’t dish out the title lightly.”