Illegal encampment taskforce is doing a “brilliant” job despite some criticism - says North Derbyshire council leader

Leader Nigel Barker, of Labour-led NE Derbyshire District Council, praised the work of the taskforce during a full council meeting on September 25 after it was launched by Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster in February 2022.

But Cllr Ross Shipman believes there has been a worrying increase in illegal encampments in the last two years – citing particular problems at The Avenue Washlands, in Wingerworth – and he urged the council to write to the Police and Crime Commissioner to encourage police to do more to help landowners.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Shipman said: “It appears to me that things are getting worse in terms of illegal encampments. Every week I seem to see something in the Derbyshire Times about one in Derbyshire as a whole but more frequently there are a lot that end up in north east Derbyshire.

A Former Illegal Encampment At Langer Lane, Wingerworth

“The issue that I am seeing from speaking to serving officers, serving sergeants, different parties and organisations that are having to deal with these, is that the police – I was going to say reluctant – but [they] are refusing to do what they have got the powers to do and that is just a fact.

“We have got the illegal encampments taskforce which I have always called a talking shop because – the activities it is supposed to do – it does not have the teeth.”

Recent documented encampments in north east Derbyshire include: Langer Lane, Wingerworth, at the end of July and beginning of August, 2023; Grassmoor Country Park, in October, 2022; two illegal waste sites in West Handley and Ridgeway, in August, 2023; And The Avenue Washlands, in Wingerworth, in March, 2023.

The council leader argued that two months ago the taskforce dealt with those at an illegal encampment who had turned up on a Wednesday, at North Wingfield, and they had moved on by the Friday and in addition, as a council, he feels the local authority should not criticise other statutory bodies.

New security measures were introduced at the Avenue Washlands, in Wingerworth, after an illegal encampment

He added that he does not believe anyone can prevent an illegal encampment and that they have to be dealt with as and when they present themselves.

Cllr Barker said: “Credit to the previous administration because I think this taskforce, that’s been set up with the Police Crime Commissioner and everybody else – I think it’s brilliant because without that it [was] a week before we had actually done anything. So I think fairplay – it is working really well, so I won’t be supporting this motion.”

Conservative Cllr Alex Dale agreed that he believes the taskforce has been effective in bringing concerned parties together, informing landowners and dealing with resident tension, and he believes that even though you cannot stop illegal encampments those involved are eventually moved on and he feels there have been fewer re-visits.

Cllr Dale stressed there have to be significant workforce numbers involved in moving an encampment and the council has to consider whether it wants police chasing people around and moving them on or do we want them focussing on other really serious criminal issues.

Police Attended The Avenue Washlands, At Wingerworth, After Reports Of An Illegal Encampment

Labour Cllr Suzy Cornwell said the taskforce had worked “brilliantly” when there had been an illegal encampment at Holmewood and Labour Cllr Jayne Barry said the taskforce was “absolutely superb” dealing with an encampment at North Wingfield, and Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit said that landowners have been grateful for the taskforce’s work.

Conservative Cllr Mark Foster claimed that for the police to enforce Section 61 and 62 powers concerning trespass under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, it is more complicated than people appreciate because any offending has to involve threatening or abusive behaviour and six or more vehicles.

But Liberal Democrat Davd Hancock argued that areas where the taskforce has not worked well included Langer Lane, Wingerworth and Grassmoor.

Concerned Green Party Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer argued the council does need a better strategy with safe spaces for communities when dealing with encampments and he claimed that some of the language used during the debate was not helpful with references made to the Traveller community.

Ross Shipman, North East Derbyshire Lib Dem Leader.

Cllr Shipman said: “I think we need to engage with the police – because this is a policy situation at the top level of the police.

“This is not the officers – who are doing a great job working in the framework they have got – but I think we need to engage with police and find out why they are not using their existing Section 61 powers and try and get them to do more because without that we are just leaving it to the landowners to pick up the pieces and deal with this situation.”

He added that his proposed motion is about encouraging the police to use the powers available to them when dealing with illegal encampments and that nowhere in the proposed motion does he refer to the Traveller community.

The council voted against Cllr Shipman’s request that the council write to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, and Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Rachel Swann, to ask them to commit to using their existing powers when dealing with illegal encampments and the motion was lost.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster set up the illegal encampment rapid reaction task force which was launched in February, 2022, to ensure a swift approach with community partners to dealing with illegal encampments.

Its key aims include rapid action when an illegal encampment is reported, promoting collaboration between local authorities, stakeholders and the police and agreeing a system for accurate and timely communication and updates.

Pictured, L To R, At The Illegal Encampment Taskforce Launch Is Neddc\'S Legal Manager Lisa Ingram, Inspector John Troup, Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, Neddc\'S Md Lee Hickin, And Neddc Cllr Charlotte Cupit

The Government also announced in 2021 the introduction of a new criminal offence of intentional trespass to target trespassers who use vehicles to reside on land and who cause a disruption to communities in an effort to tackle illegal encampments.

The new offence allows police to target trespassers who intend to reside on any private or public land in vehicles without permission and where they are causing significant disruption, distress, damage or harm to local communities. Police have been given powers to seize vehicles and arrest offenders.

This new offence is punishable by a prison sentence of up to three months or a fine of up to £2,500 or both.

The Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was amended to broaden the types of harm included within the legislation to include damage, disruption and distress.