Illegal driver legs it from police in Chesterfield then falls down an embankment- and loses her shoes

Think you had a bad night?

A woman driving round Chesterfield without a licence or insurance took a tumble after she was spotted by Derbyshire Roads Police.

'Shoeless' tweeted @DerbyshireRPU.

She was travelling down Lockoford Lane and panicked when she spotted a marked police car behind her.

Running through a red light, she was stopped by officers but wasn't 'keen to hang around' and attempted to get away before 'falling down an embankment' and 'losing her shoes'.

Her vehicle was seized by officers.

