Ilkeston schoolchildren’s litter pick raises more than £500 for charity

The children from Ladywood Primary School pictured with the Ben's Den mascot during their sponsored litter pick

The children from Ladywood Primary School, in Kirk Hallam, completed a sponsored litter pick last month to raise £502 for Ilkeston charity Ben’s Den, which was set up in memory of Ben Parker who passed away in 2003 after a three-year battle with leukaemia.

It formed part of their work towards The Embark Award, for which one of the tasks is to clean up an area of the community and another is to raise money for charity.

Ladywood Primary already supports Ben’s Den, with the youngsters doing their bit to help the charity provide holidays for families whose children are fighting leukaemia or cancer.

Sheena Sharp, who was there on the day, said: “The children did a fantastic job. It was a lovely morning. The children were extremely focused and were complimented by passers by, the mascot even joined in.”