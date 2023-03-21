Since first opening in 2012, the Foodbank has helped to feed over 250,000 people. Providing more than just three day’s worth (10 balanced meals) of emergency food that matches the needs of each individual or family, they also offer a safe space to talk about the struggles people are facing. Whilst their food is being packed, they are offered hot drinks, biscuits, and the “listening ear” of a member of citizens advice, who can provide guidence on how those struggling can “break the cycle of poverty”.

"A Foodbank will get someone through an emergency, but the food itself is not the solution to the problem. It’s just a step along the way,” says Foodbank Administrator, Kay Adlington. She adds: “Having help from citizens advice means that hopefully people can start picking up the pieces and get back to a more stable lifestyle.”

Jennie Strong, resilience officer Clay Cross foodbank.

Working with the Foodbank since its inception, Kay runs a tight ship. Her friendly team of volunteers are organised and passionate about helping others. One of the longest serving volunteers is Richard Pearson – who has been volunteering for ten years.

He says: “It’s good to help people and nice to give back to our community. Also, socialising with the other volunteers is something I really enjoy.”

From former teachers to social workers and from ninety-year-old retirees to a six-month-old brought along by their mum, anybody who is willing to help is welcome as a volunteer.

With a cost-of-living crisis that shows little sign of abating, foodbanks are becoming ever more relied upon. According to volunteer, Sue Scott, Clay Cross Foodbank is no different.

She says: “Even since I started back in September, we’ve been getting busier. I think we’ve done record numbers in the past few weeks.”