“If we took him out of school by choice, we would be in front of a judge”: Derbyshire boy with SEN left without school place or home tutoring

A 13-year-old boy has been forced to stay at home after Derbyshire County Council failed to provide him with a school place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Harding, 13, from Swanwick, has been left without a school place since February, with isolation having a negative impact on his mental health.

James, who has special educational needs including autism, ADHD and suspected PDA (Pathological Demand Avoidance), has been permanently excluded from school in October 2024 and was attending a Pupil Referral Units in Manchester until February 2025 when his family moved to Swanwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Harding, James’s mum, has applied for an EHCP (Education Health and Care Plan) in October and after an initial refusal, when she threatened to take the case to the tribunal, James was assessed by a psychologist who was set to file a report to the EHCP assessor.

Ms Harding and Mr Shaw have been forced to stay at home to take care of James who should be at school.

But since March, the family has not heard anything about James’s EHCP and he has been forced to stay at home without any school provision – with his mum and her partner worried about his wellbeing.

Ms Harding, a mum of three, said: “Since February he has been left without a school, without home tutoring, without any support at all whatsoever. His mental health has plummeted. He's only 13 years old, it's really worrying.

“He's not just like your average child. He does not cope in mainstream at all. Without this EHCP, we've got no no means of getting him back into a school that's adapted to meet his needs. We are at loggerheads with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Under the Education Act, the council has responsibility to provide alternative forms of education or home tutoring if a child is excluded from school. And James has been left without anything.”

James Harding, 13, who has special educational needs, has been left without a school place or home tutoring since February.

Paul Shaw, Ms Harding’s partner, added: “If we took him out of school by choice, we would be in front of a judge.

“Everybody we try to contact at the council has 10 days or two weeks to respond, and then they pass it to somebody else, and then they've got another two weeks to respond. They are just kicking the can down the road.

“We moved here from Manchester, so he's got no friends, peers, or friendship groups here. It’s having an effect on his mental well being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Harding and Mr Shaw have been forced to stay at home to take care of James, which has affected their work.

Mr Shaw said: “James can't be left alone. We are trying to look after him when he should be in school. It’s really difficult. I’m self employed and Amy is a trainee paramedic. She’s been told that if she has any more time off, then they're going to have to kick her off the course.”

Ms Harding has filed a complaint to the Derbyshire County Council and has contacted her local MP Linsey Farnsworth in a bid to provide her son with a school place.

Mrs Farnsworth contacted the council’s SEND department on behalf of the family but she has not received a reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s disappointing that we are still awaiting a response from Derbyshire County Council (DCC) on behalf of Ms Harding and the other families who have come to us for help.

“Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated case. In the last year, my office has dealt with over 100 cases, advocating on behalf of parents and carers of children who are missing out on support for their educational needs. So far, only 44 cases have been resolved.

“I have met with the new leaders of DCC, telling them that I hope they will improve upon the appalling legacy of their predecessors. I will be closely monitoring their progress and will continue to fight for SEND families in Amber Valley.”

Councillor Jack Bradley, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for SEND and Education, said: “Our SEND team remains in contact with Ms Harding and we acknowledge the concerns she raises as we continue to work with her and our education partners to secure a suitable school placement for James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We and our health and education partners across the Derbyshire Local Area SEND Partnership apologise for delays in services. An independent improvement and assurance board is now in place, with a robust plan approved by Ofsted, and meets monthly to drive forward improvements at pace.

“SEND is one of our most complex and sensitive areas of work we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve services to provide children like James and their families with the support they need and deserve.”