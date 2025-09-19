"If we could have kept it going on longer, we would": Owners explain reasons behind closure of iconic Chesterfield shop and revisit memories

The iconic Fred's Haberdashery store in Chesterfield is set to close later this month – with owners hoping to continue running the online shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred’s Haberdashery has been a landmark of Chesterfield town centre for over half a century – with memories of colourful ribbons, jars full of buttons, and the former owner’s iconic light up bow tie etched in hearts of generations of residents.

But the shop, which made its debut at Chesterfield Market in 1973 and has since relocated twice, is set to say its final goodbye on Saturday, September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Lord, Fred’s Haberdashery owner, said: “If we could have kept it going on longer, we would.

Fred’s Haberdashery, which is set to close on September 27, has been a landmark of Chesterfield town centre for over half a century.

"When we announced we were closing down, everybody was shocked and sad.

"There's been an outpouring of grief and and sadness when people have come to the shop. Many people have come in just to say how sad they were to see us go”.

Speaking about her memories of the store, Emily said: “Fred’s was one of my favourite shops in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my favourite memories was when I was making my wedding dress. I went in to Fred’s and they didn't have exactly what I wanted, but they did order it for me. It was a box of gold embroidery thread to finish my wedding dress off.”

Fred's Haberdashery was first launched at Chesterfield Market in 1973, before moving into a small shop in the market hall. The iconic store then relocated to its current premises at West Bars.

Emily, a mum of five, was running crochet classes at Fred’s before taking over the shop.

She said: “I was really chuffed to have ended up working there.

"I've really enjoyed teaching the crochet classes at the shop. I've been able to continue the classes after we took over. It’s been lovely to bring groups of like minded people together and see them eventually become friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What made working at the shop unique was people coming in and reminiscing about their their experiences with the shop over the years, Emily explained.

Emily and Steve took over Fred’s in February 2020 in a bid to save the shop after the previous owner announced the haberdashery was set to close down.

She said: “Everybody had a memory and a story to tell. Many people had memories form when it was a small shop on the bottom of the market. You had to queue out the door sometimes because it was a tiny, tiny shop.

"You could ask Fred for anything, and he would disappear out the back and come back with exactly what you had ask for.

"One lady said she remembered that Fred used to wear a Union Jack bow tie with a little lights insides so when the kids came along, he'd light up his bow tie for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Lord, who has been running the shop alongside his wife, added: “One of the unique features of the shop was that we continued to sell buttons individually and people come in for a quarter of a meter of elastic or ribbon.

Steve and Emily said that having all their five daughters helping in the shop was a bonus they didn't expect.

"Some buttons would cost 3p for one. Selling them as individual pieces didn't make for big profits for us, but it helped people out.”

Speaking about his favourite memories of running the shop, he said: “Having all our five daughters in the shop, helping in some capacity, and having them work around Emily has been a bonus we didn't expect.”

Emily and Steve took over Fred’s in February 2020 in a bid to save the shop after the previous owner announced the haberdashery was set to close down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just a month later, the first lockdown was put in place due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Steve said: “That was a shock. We managed to get through it, but perhaps that wasn't the biggest challenge.”

Emily and Steve explained that Brexit has had a big impact on their shop, with increased fees for importing products from abroad, resulting in suppliers prices going up.

The store not only offered a wide range of sawing products and fabrics, but also ran crocheting classes.

The fees for postage services have also gone up, further increasing the price of supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said: “Trying to keep the prices affordable for customers and making sure the store still brought profits with increased costs after Brexit was a real balancing act.”

Another challenge was the increasing popularity of online shopping, with some retailers offering products at wholesale prices and free shipping.

The work on Chesterfield Market Place, which started in July 2024, and a spike in car parking prices further contributed to the issues Fred’s owners were experiencing.

Steve said: “From 2024 the turnover and sales had gone down quite considerably. I have worked out that it was about 30%. That has continued this year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got to the point where we were supporting the business to keep it going, and that wasn't viable for us to do because we haven't got bottomless pockets to do it.”

Emily said: “I understand that the new works for the market are ultimately designed to improve the town centre. But until that's finished and complete, many businesses are struggling on.

"We just couldn't struggle on to the end to see whether it made a difference and brought more people.

"Many customers who have visited the shop have also complained about the parking charges after the cost of parking in and around the town centre has increased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “They moved the work from the Main Square over to New square, between us and the Portland Hotel. We already noticed less people coming in. We only found out about these works when they started this week, but if we stayed open that would have a massive impact.”

While Fred’s Haberdashery’s West Bars store is closing down, Steve and Emily are still planning to continue to run the website, which has received orders from across the world including the Vivienne Westwood Studio.

Steve said: “We redesigned the website when we took the store. We start looking at all of the inventory and working out how much of everything we had – including hundreds of varieties of buttons. It took some time to get that all onto the website, it was a big challenge. But it worked out well.

“We have had orders from people all around the country but also from Australia, Canada, America, France, and Sweden. It makes me think how on earth do they find our website because we don't advertise in other countries. We hope that continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve and Emily thanked their loyal customers for support over the years.

Emily added: “We had lots of lovely people visiting the shop and had many interesting and funny chats with them.

"When people come in regularly, you get to know them quite well, and get to know what they're up to with their sewing and crafty projects.

"It will be sad to to see the end of the shop. It has been a delight to have meet so many lovely customers and exchange crafting projects with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “It’s always sad to see a local business make the decision to close their doors, and we send the owners of Fred’s Haberdashery good wishes for the future.

“Over the last 14 months, regeneration work has been taking place in the main market square and – thanks to the patience and commitment of our traders – we’ve kept the market open for business throughout.

“The transformation of the main square is now complete, and improvements have begun in New Square. We made all businesses aware and representatives from both the council and the contractors have been visiting shops to talk through the work in more detail.

“This is a significant regeneration project which will support the town centre the thrive for years to come. We apologise for any short-term disruption during the work, which is due to be completed in Spring 2026.”