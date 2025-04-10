Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents, business owners and councillors have defended Staveley after it was ranked as the worst place to live across East Midlands.

Recently published Garrington Property Finders’ Best Places to Live for 2025 ranking named Staveley the worst place to live in East Midlands and fifth worst across England and Wales.

The ranking rates 1447 cities, towns and villages taking into consideration a number of areas and aspects including natural environment, wellbeing, heritage and culture, schools, employment and connectivity as well as house price, quality and value.

Staveley is a former mining town located about five miles away from Chesterfield with a population of just over 15,000 according to the 2021 census.

Paula Smith, Tilly Greaves and Kaydene Saunders (from left to right) said they loved Staveley and the town's brilliant community.

We visited Staveley to ask local residents and business owners what they thought about living in the town and about the recent ranking.

Lynne Keller, from Inkersall, said: “My favourite thing about Staveley is the church and the old buildings. And the Healthy Living centre and the coffee house is very nice. But apart from that there isn’t very much at all."

St. John the Baptist Church praised by Lynne Keller, built as early as 13th century, is one of the most prominent features in the Staveley town centre and is a Grade II* listed building.

The town can pride itself not only on its historic buildings, but also it’s proximity to beautiful green spaces including Poolsbrook County Park.

Lynne Keller (left) said her favourite things about Staveley included the church, old buildings and Healthy Living centre. She is pictured with Joanne Redsdalle.

According to Angela Hunter, who has been running Mary's Corner Kitchen in Staveley for four years, what truly makes the town unique are courteous and friendly people.

Angela, who used to live in Sheffield, said: "Staveley is a nice, friendly place. People are great. We have loads of lovely customers.

“Kids from the local school are very polite. You will not find a politer kid anywhere. They are lovely.

"Everybody – from the workmen who come here, through Chesterfield council workers, to people who live locally – they are never anything other than courteous, friendly, polite. They are always wishing us to have a good day.”

We also spoke to Briteney Poole and Loren Hanson who run HALO Hair & Beauty at Church Street.

Loren said: “It’s a beautiful community to be around but there’s some work that we need to do because there are some issues.

"We moved here from Clowne to give Staveley a nice and aesthetic place. Our clients are all lovely and very loyal.”

After speaking to Briteney and Loren we walked towards the Market Place where works are underway as a part of the Staveley 21 project.

The £6million scheme is redeveloping and enhancing the Market Place with a two-storey Pavilion set to be built to host the relocated Staveley Library on the ground floor and commercial centre on the upper floor.

This is only a part of the Staveley Town Deal, a £25.2 million town regeneration project which includes a number of improvements across Staveley such as Restoration of Chesterfield Canal such as The Moorings at Staveley Basin (formerly Staveley Waterside) – a mixed-use development centred around the Staveley Canal Basin.

While were at the Market Place we spoke to Shannon Whitehead and Amelie Haynes who were enjoying takeaway food in the town centre. We asked them what they thought about Staveley.

Amelie Haynes said: “It’s really good because there’s quite a few things that you can do. My favourite place is the charity shop.”

Shannon Whitehead added: “There’s great community spirit and great places like charity shops, Ringwood park and play area for the children, Ringwood Hall, the canal, and the country park.”

We also visited a number of small businesses located at the Market Place – including the dog groomers and hair salon.

Amelie Haynes (left) said her favourite place in Staveley was the charity shop. Shannon Whitehead (right) added that the town had many great places including charity shops, Ringwood park and play area for the children, Ringwood Hall, canal, and the country park.

Shennel Reid, who works at Staveley Dogwash & Groomers recently moved to Staveley from London.

Speaking about her first impressions of the town, she said: “It’s a lot greener and people are a lot nicer than in London.”

Paula Smith, from Staveley, who runs Hair with Attitude at the Market Place, said: “If someone gave me a million pounds, I wouldn't open my shop anywhere else. I love Staveley.

"What is there not to like about Staveley? We have brilliant community, people are open, honest and transparent. The community is what keeps Staveley going.”

Tilly Greaves, an apprentice at Hair with Attitude and Kaydene Saunders who runs Glam Lash & Beauty and share premises with Paula, added that they loved Staveley and the local community spirit.

While Staveley is full of lovely, welcoming people, it does have its issues – with lack of investment and development in recent decades affecting the town, which was thriving industry and mining hub.

Speaking about Staveley being named one of the worst places to live, Councillor Paul Mann, deputy leader of Staveley Town Council (STC), said: “I disagree with it, but it doesn’t surprise me, because Staveley has been held back and hasn’t been allowed to progress. If devolution can remove Staveley from Chesterfield Town Hall, I’m all for it.

“Staveley itself has a lot of potential. It’s got a lot of green belt land, major parks like Ringwood Park and Poolsbrook Country Park, and the canal towpath and basin. These all revolve around healthy living and nature, and if allowed to, it could be one of the healthiest areas in Chesterfield, because it has all the necessary green spaces.

"I believe this is the way Staveley should be allowed to progress forward, not with industrial units - it has the potential to be a green hub.

“You’ve got nine villages, and each one has its own unique community and identity. Hollingwood, my area, is a steel village, and you’ve got Duckmanton and Poolsbrook that were pit villages.

"Another good point is Staveley’s community spirit - you’ve got several active community groups, like the litter pickers. It’s got a lot of good things going for it.”

Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on STC, added: “We have a lot of giving spirit with clubs and community groups. Staveley has great links to the wider area and brilliant access to community spaces, including Poolsbrook Country Park, the Staveley-Chesterfield Canal, Ringwood Park, King George’s Park, Staveley Miners Welfare football ground, the cricket pitch, the Healthy Living Centre and the Trans Pennine Trail. When you think about it, we have a lot to offer.

“We are in a great position for a variety of activities, generated by support from local councils, groups and funding bodies - we are lucky.”

Councillor Allan Ogle, who represents Hollingwood on STC and Staveley South on Chesterfield Borough Council, has also disagreed with the ranking.

He said: “Staveley certainly isn't the worst place to live in the East Midlands. We boast the most incredible green spaces on our doorstep with the Trans Pennine Trail, Poolsbrook Country Park and the canal.

“Staveley is more than just a place - it has a proud industrial heritage and strong identity, and there are hundreds of incredibly passionate volunteers that work relentlessly organising events and running groups to provide activities for their friends, neighbours and the wider community.

“The people here look out for each other and come together like no other in times of adversity, and with regeneration projects well underway helping to fulfil the town's potential, it's an exciting time to live, work, or set up a business here.”