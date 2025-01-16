Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business proprietor has praised customers who sprung to her defence when a reviewer publicly criticised a half-price meal.

Dani’s Dessert Bar in Bolsover is offering 50% off afternoon teas throughout January in return for people giving private feedback. The venture has proved to be a roaring success with new faces pouring in and the business serving up to 42 teas per day.

But one negative review posted on Google from a ‘very disappointed’ customer commented: “Needs attention on the welcome, service, weak coffee and sandwiches but do try a cheese scone they were the best ever.”

In reponse, the dessert bar wrote: “Thank you for taking part in the £6pp half price guinea pig offer. The purpose of the offer was to get private feedback from the people who have tried the afternoon tea to see what we can improve on. We’re sorry that you had issues and take on board the feedback you have left. We would have appreciated if this could have been sent to us privately as it defeats the object of the guinea pig offer but thanks again for your feedback.”

Dani's Dessert Bar in Bolsover running half-price afternoon teas throughout January in return for private feedback.

Dani’s Dessert Bar owner Sally Taplin told the Derbyshire Times that she was not adverse to constructive criticism but wished that the reviewer had raised the points directly with her. She said: “A bad review can destroy a small business. We are not making a lot of money from our afternoon teas."

On the dessert bar’s Facebook site, Sally commented: “We've had lots of great reviews, but can we ask that if you have an issue then please tell us. Please give small businesses a chance. If it's bad feedback tell the owner, if it's good feedback tell everyone!!”

Commenting on the afternoon tea, Clare Pass said: “Ours was gorgeous. For the full price it's a steal. For the offer it was an unbelievable price.”

Berries commented: ”I came with the wife and mother in law for afternoon tea, it was lovely. Overall your afternoon teas was one of the best in the area, savoury options you couldn’t fault and love the extra pickles (many places don’t do that). We will definitely be returning if you decide to pop it on the menu.”

Jane Rigg wrote: “My daughters and I were there Monday with a baby .. the food was lovely the place is lovely and we thoroughly enjoyed it thank you. I can’t imagine why anyone could complain.”

Sally added: “The people of Bolsover are amazing, We have a lot of good customers.”

Afternoon tea at Dani’s Dessert Bar includes a sandwich sliced into portions filled with tuna, chicken, cheese and ham, sausage roll, pickle, salad, crisps, scone with jam and cream, chocolate fudge mini loaf and strawberry shorbread.