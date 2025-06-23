Iconic Red Arrows aircraft captured in the skies over Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 08:39 BST
The Red Arrows took to the skies over Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend – and were captured in flight by local photographer Nick Rhodes.

Nick took these stunning photos as they flew over Riber Castle in Matlock on Saturday morning at 10.51am.

The aircraft were flying from an air base in Suffolk, heading to RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland.

The world-famous air display team members were performing at the Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day in Newtownards on Saturday and they travelled over Derbyshire on their way to the event.

Photos were taken from Hearthstone Farm, near Riber, and Nick has thanked the land owner for allowing access to the viewing location so he could capture the moment on film.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service. They assist in recruiting to the Armed Forces, act as ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas and promote the best of British.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season.

The Red Arrows captured on film as they pass over Riber Castle in Matlock

1. Red Arrows

The Red Arrows captured on film as they pass over Riber Castle in Matlock Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The team was in the skies over Derbyshire on Saturday morning

2. Red Arrows

The team was in the skies over Derbyshire on Saturday morning Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
One of the team's famous Hawk jets

3. Red Arrows

One of the team's famous Hawk jets Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Related topics:Red ArrowsDerbyshirePeak DistrictMatlockSuffolk
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice