Iconic Red Arrows aircraft captured in the skies over Derbyshire

Nick took these stunning photos as they flew over Riber Castle in Matlock on Saturday morning at 10.51am.

The aircraft were flying from an air base in Suffolk, heading to RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland.

The world-famous air display team members were performing at the Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day in Newtownards on Saturday and they travelled over Derbyshire on their way to the event.

Photos were taken from Hearthstone Farm, near Riber, and Nick has thanked the land owner for allowing access to the viewing location so he could capture the moment on film.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service. They assist in recruiting to the Armed Forces, act as ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas and promote the best of British.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the Service’s skilled, talented people.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season.

1 . Red Arrows The Red Arrows captured on film as they pass over Riber Castle in Matlock Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Red Arrows The team was in the skies over Derbyshire on Saturday morning Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales