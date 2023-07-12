Iconic Lancaster Bomber amazes crowds as thousands of visitors flock to “wonderful” Derbyshire event

On Sunday, July 9, Pleasley Pit welcomed over 1,700 visitors to join in the celebrations at a 150th Anniversary Gala and witness the much-anticipated Lancaster Bomber fly past.

The gala, organised by the visitor centre manager and volunteers from the Pleasley Pit Trust, was a triumph. Face painting, crafts, Punch and Judy and birds of prey were just a few of the activities on offer for families to enjoy. The Pleasley Colliery Brass Band, folk singers and the Steel Harmonicas filled the air with fabulous music as visitors explored the site and stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A model railway exhibition showcased miniature Mansfield to Worksop and Mansfield to Pinxton railways lines – the latter being the oldest running commercial railway in England. With food and drink on tap, the highlight of the day for many was a Lancaster Bomber Battle of Britain Memorial fly-past – which went down a treat with the crowds.

The Lancaster Bomber took the skies for a fly-by.

Pleasley Pit visitor centre manager Deborah Bramwell said: “What a wonderful day to remember, bringing the community together to celebrate Pleasley and hearing so many stories from former miners and their family members, meeting old friends and remembering those no longer with us. Seeing visitors engaging with all the activities on offer and enjoying the music played throughout the day was wonderful to see.

“Our volunteers across all sections of our Trust were in their best form – days like these are what we live for. None of this would have happened if it wasn't for our amazing volunteers, we are really blessed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad