Iconic footwear brand Crocs will open new store in Derbyshire
The retailer is launching at the East Midlands Designer Outlet on Friday, June 13 with a 20% opening discount offer, gifts with purchases over £55 and buy one get another pair for 30% off. There will be a wide range of product for adults and children, including Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog and associated Jibbitz charms.
Paul Sutton, general manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands, said: “Crocs is such a well-loved brand and we know how much our customers are excited to visit. This new addition will enhance the shopping experience for our guests while they continue to enjoy 60% off their favourite brands all year round.”
The new store in the UK McArthurGlen portfolio follows Crocs outlets opening in Ashford, Cheshire Oaks and York. To find out more visit www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-east-midlands
