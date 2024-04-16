Iconic Derbyshire windmill reopened by Lord Burlington following extensive repairs to 227-year-old building

On Saturday around 120 guests welcomed William Cavendish, the 12th Duke of Devonshire, to Heage Windmill for the official opening of the mill.

Having driven down to the windmill on a resplendent 1947 Fordson tractor (owned by John Allsop), Lord Burlington thanked the many individuals and organisations who have supported the work carried out and the volunteers who maintain and operate the only functioning windmill in Derbyshire.

Having cut the ribbon and been presented with a special bag of stone ground flour milled at Heage, Lord Burlington (who was accompanied by his son James) then took a tour of the windmill while guests were entertained by the Amber Band and the Makeney Morris dance group.

Completed in 1797, Heage Windmill is the last stone tower six sailed windmill in Britain.

Preserved, maintained and operated by volunteers, the windmill opens to the public every weekend and Bank Holiday Monday from the beginning of April to the end of October.

1 . Heage Windmill Lord Burlington cuts the ribbon. Photo: Anthony Sharp Photo Sales

2 . Travelling in style Lord Burlington arrives in the traditional manner to open Heage Windmill Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Volunteers and guests The volunteers and guests watch the opening ceremony Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Lord Burlington and his son James Lord Burlington and his son James are shown around Heage Windmill Roger Hatcher and Alan Gifford Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales