Iconic Derbyshire railway footbridge set for rebirth as part of £243,000 Lottery project
Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, the initiative is set to fund the return of the unique double-staircase structure, originally built in 1911, to its original position spanning the track at Darley Dale Station.
This restoration is part of a broader initiative to celebrate the station's rich heritage, engaging the community and volunteers in preserving a significant piece of local history.
Funding of £223,000 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, allowing the Trust to initiate this ambitious project. Balances of the project cost are being met by the Trust and a grant from Darley Dale Town Council. The restoration will not only conserve a unique part of the railway's infrastructure but also serve as a catalyst for a wide-ranging initiative which will include educational programmes, intergenerational events, community engagement, and the creation of various volunteer and training roles.
The project will enable locals and visitors alike to connect with the station's rich past, from its bustling heyday until its closure in 1967. The restoration is part of a two-year, multi-faceted history project aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation of the area's railway heritage through various mediums, including a 'timeline' history, show and tell events, and a comprehensive booklet incorporating oral histories and research findings.
A spokesperson for the Derwent & Wye Valley Railway Trust said: “We're delighted to have received this support from National Lottery players. This project is not just about preserving a structure but is a celebration of our local heritage, connecting generations and promoting sustainability. It’s wonderful to know that we can bring this iconic footbridge back to life, enabling it to once again stand as a beacon of our community’s rich history.”