Iconic Derbyshire railway footbridge set for rebirth as part of £243,000 Lottery project

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, the initiative is set to fund the return of the unique double-staircase structure, originally built in 1911, to its original position spanning the track at Darley Dale Station.

This restoration is part of a broader initiative to celebrate the station's rich heritage, engaging the community and volunteers in preserving a significant piece of local history.

Funding of £223,000 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, allowing the Trust to initiate this ambitious project. Balances of the project cost are being met by the Trust and a grant from Darley Dale Town Council. The restoration will not only conserve a unique part of the railway's infrastructure but also serve as a catalyst for a wide-ranging initiative which will include educational programmes, intergenerational events, community engagement, and the creation of various volunteer and training roles.

The bridge before being used shortly before the station closed in 1967.

The project will enable locals and visitors alike to connect with the station's rich past, from its bustling heyday until its closure in 1967. The restoration is part of a two-year, multi-faceted history project aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation of the area's railway heritage through various mediums, including a 'timeline' history, show and tell events, and a comprehensive booklet incorporating oral histories and research findings.