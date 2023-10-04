Iconic 'Brampton Mile' pub in Chesterfield searches for its next publican

The Victoria on the "Brampton Mile" is searching for a new landlord.

For years, The Victoria has been the heartbeat of Brampton, boasting a loyal customer base and a reputation for ales and lagers.

The current publican is preparing for retirement and a search for a new landlord is underway.

The pub is seeking an experienced publican with a proven track record of running a successful establishment. The ideal candidate will possess a deep passion for delivering exceptional service, a knack for marketing on social media, and a talent for creating a welcoming atmosphere that draws customers in and keeps them coming back for more. And, of course, maintaining a top-notch cask offering will be paramount.

The new landlord will have three bedrooms, a cosy living room, and a fully-equipped kitchen as part of the private accommodation above the pub.