Iconic 'Brampton Mile' pub in Chesterfield searches for its next publican

The iconic venue, The Victoria, in Chesterfield, is on the hunt for a new landlord to take the reins of the beloved traditional wet pub.
By James Salt
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
The Victoria on the "Brampton Mile" is searching for a new landlord.The Victoria on the "Brampton Mile" is searching for a new landlord.
For years, The Victoria has been the heartbeat of Brampton, boasting a loyal customer base and a reputation for ales and lagers.

The current publican is preparing for retirement and a search for a new landlord is underway.

The pub is seeking an experienced publican with a proven track record of running a successful establishment. The ideal candidate will possess a deep passion for delivering exceptional service, a knack for marketing on social media, and a talent for creating a welcoming atmosphere that draws customers in and keeps them coming back for more. And, of course, maintaining a top-notch cask offering will be paramount.

The new landlord will have three bedrooms, a cosy living room, and a fully-equipped kitchen as part of the private accommodation above the pub.

Aspiring publicans can find more information at www.punchpubs.com

