“I wish she could see herself through our eyes": Derbyshire mum sets up online shop for talented daughter with special needs - who struggles with mental health as she is left without school

A Derbyshire girl, who has been left without a school provision and forced to stay home, has launched an online shop offering handmade products.

Heidi Chadwick, 12, from Staveley, who has autism, severe sensory issues and social anxiety, has launched an online shop offering handmade soaps – with plans to add scented candles and wax melts to her range in the near future.

Making soaps and candles has helped Heidi whose mental health severely declined after she was left without a school and forced to stay at home for several months.

Keyley Chadwick, Heidi’s mum, said her daughter did not understand why she could not attend school and felt isolated, resulting in decline in her self esteem, self harm and hospital visits.

Keyley, a mum of four, said: “We still have not heard anything about Heidi’s specialist school and her mental health has got even worse now. Her confidence is at an all time low.

"As a parent watching your child go through low self esteem, social anxiety, sensory processing disorders and sitting beside her for overnight stays at hospital because of self harm is heartbreaking and I just want her better.

“I want her to be happy, I want her to be a young girl who enjoys herself and doesn’t have to deal with thoughts of not being good enough.

“She is good enough, she is loved and she is important to so many people. She’s a beautiful girl and I wish she could see herself through our eyes because she would see how amazing she truly is.”

Heidi’s mum has helped her daughter set up a dedicated Facebook page Heidi’s Heaven, where she can show and sell her handmade products, which has helped Heidi feel better and have a sense of purpose.

Keyley said: “She hasn't been doing it long but she is loving getting creative with the soaps. She has been out of her room more and she seems so happy in herself while she's making them.

"Heidi is very talented and creative as you will see in the handmade work she will create through Heidi’s Haven. She's very excited to get started with the candles and wax melts too. She's already picked what scents she wants with what colours.”

Heidi was set to attend a special school based on her Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) but due to lack of spaces, was offered a place in a mainstream school.

Unfortunately, she could not cope with the pressures of mainstream school and was permanently excluded last academic year.

Kayley complained to the council and a decision was made that Heidi needed a specialist provision to cater for her needs.

Kayley said she was assured by the council that Heidi would start at Holly House Special School in September 2024. But just before the school holidays, she was contacted by the council again and told that Heidi would not be able to get her school place in September and a place might be available in February 2025 and Heidi will attend Esteem Academy, a school for children with behavioural issues in the meantime.

Kayley said her daughter did not feel safe in the school and struggled because Esteem Academy has not had a child transition from primary to secondary school with them.

The teenager has been forced to stay at home and do online learning but was struggling to work due to her complex needs.

Keyley said that as of July, she still has not heard anything about Heidi’s specialist school from the Derbyshire County Council’s SEND department.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We remain in contact with Ms Chadwick and acknowledge the concerns she raises as we continue to work with her and our education partners to secure a suitable school placement for Heidi.

“We and our health and education partners across the Derbyshire Local Area SEND Partnership apologise for delays in services and recently set up an independent improvement and assurance board, with a robust plan in place approved by Ofsted, to drive forward improvements.

"The Board meets monthly and we continue to work hard, with our partners, to improve services to provide children like Heidi and their families with the support they need and deserve.”