'I went on a ride at Alton Towers and the rollercoaster harness wouldn't lock in place' - Chesterfield woman shares 9st weight-loss journey
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At her heaviest, Tracy weighed 21st 7lbs, was a size 24 and her self-esteem was at rock bottom.
Matters came to a head following a day out at Alton Towers with her colleagues. Tracy, who lives in Chesterfield, said: “I went on a ride and the rollercoaster harness wouldn’t lock in place, two muscly ride staff came to push the over the shoulder harness down. I had to get off the ride.
"After the Alton Towers embarrassment, going out socialising was my biggest struggle, not feeling confident in nice dressy clothes or activities like paint balling activities. I made excuses to not go. Walking was hard, I was getting out of breath and having asthma.”
Tracy was living on fast food or takeaways after finishing work, eating cake, sweets and chocolate between meals and did no exercise.
Striving for a healthier lifestyle, she signed up to Slimming World in 2015. Tracy said: “I’ve been losing weight with Slimming World on and off for the last 10 years. In 2015/2016, I lost eight stone, I then stopped going and put three stone back on over several years.”
The administration officer and swimming teacher works for Queens Park Sports Centre in Chesterfield. She said: “In December 2022 I was swimming teaching and two of the children I teach made comments, one was ‘you’ve eaten too many mince pies!’ and the other one asked if I had a baby in my tummy!”
On New Year’s Eve 2022, Tracy rejoined Slimming World as part of a group that meets at Wingerworth Parish Hall under the guidance of consultant Rachel Plevey. Tracy said: “In the first month I lost 8lb, 19 weeks I was two stone lighter, 34 weeks I was getting my three stone award.”
The married mum of two now weighs 12st 7lbs and been in target for nearly a year.
Losing weight has done wonders for Tracy’s confidence. She said: “I feel more comfortable in the clothes that I buy, I feel more happy to say yes when I’m asked to different activities with friends. I’m doing Velocity (zip line) in Wales soon, I wouldn’t have been able to do that before. I went away in October with the girls, I could have the table down on the aeroplane and didn’t have to ask for seatbelt extension." Tracy entered a 5k run for Slimming World last year and has done several long-distance hikes. She said: “I’ve climbed Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and then this year I’m doing Snowdon. I’ve just walked the Great Glen Way in Scotland, I would have never imagined achieving these walks before. I’m also planning to walk the three Yorkshire peaks with friends.”
The 48-year-old super-fit slimmer has achieved her aim of a better lifestyle by choosing healthier food and cutting down on unhealthy treats. Tracy said: “I noticed a difference in how I felt, I was feeling less lethargic. Once I started to lose more weight, I was keen to start doing Slimming World’s activity programme Body Magic. I’ve now got myself a personal trainer and train at the gym on a regular basis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.