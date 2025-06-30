A Chesterfield bingo player has won an amazing £50,000 at Mecca Bingo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lucky winner scooped the jackpot on Wednesday, June 18, playing on the National Bingo Game.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known to be a regular customer at the club on Foljambe Road. The fabulous jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bingo caller Tanya Radford and duty manager Jo Dale described the atmosphere in club that evening.

Jo Dale, duty manager, and Tanya Radford, caller on the night of the win, celebrate at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield

Jo said: “We had around 200 people in that night and when the customer claimed so early in the game, everyone was surprised.

“She had come in to play with her friends and was using a traditional paper ticket and dabber so when she shouted out, our caller, Tanya, had to manually check that she’d marked the numbers off correctly. While Tanya was doing that her friend was trying to tell that she’d hit the jackpot, but she didn’t believe it!”

Tanya added: “When I checked the ticket and confirmed just how much she’d won, her face went pure white and she put her hands over her face, she was so shocked! It’s the biggest amount I’ve given away and I felt excited for her – I was quite shaky after!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lucky winner celebrated by phoning her daughters from the club to tell them the good news.

“They both thought she was winding them up!” said Jo. “She really was so overwhelmed, that I printed out proof of her prize to take home, so that when she woke up the next morning she’d know it wasn’t all a dream!”

It’s thought that the generous jackpot winner plans to share her prize with the two friends who were with her on the night.

Jo added: “We’re planning a celebratory party for them! It’s always exciting to have a big win and really lovely when it’s a customer who we’ve got to know.”