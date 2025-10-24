I was lucky enough to live in the most picturesque village in the Peak District - here's why it's worth a visit

If you’re looking for chocolate-box appeal, an idyllic riverside setting, a much-photographed medieval Sheepwash Bridge, traditional tearooms and cosy country pubs, Ashford-in-the-Water is the place to visit.

I lived here for a few years and grew up nearby and this is why I think it’s worth a look if you're heading to the Peak District.

The village is known for its beautiful scenery and traditional atmosphere with a mix of historic sights making it a good destination for a relaxing stroll or a base for exploring the wider national park.

Attractions include the 17th-century medieval bridge, which is a registered Scheduled Monument and named by national tourist board Visit England as the best location in the country to play "pooh sticks".

I lived on Fennel Street which is a charming row of limestone cottages, leading down to the packhorse bridge spanning the River Wye and used historically for dipping sheep. The traditional sheep dip is demonstrated during the village's annual Well Dressing festival, which was always popular. My friend, a press photographer, covered the event many times, wading into the water to get the perfect snap while I stayed dry on the bank! You can still spot the small walled enclosure used to pen sheep on the river's broad, grassy banks.

Other notable points include the grade II listed Holy Trinity Parish Church retains a 13th-century tower and features "maidens' garlands" hanging from the rafters, a touching reminder of an old English custom.

If you visit around Trinity Sunday (in early June), you can see the village's annual well dressing, a tradition where volunteers decorate the six wells with intricate pictures made from natural materials.

When it comes to eating and drinking, there's plenty of choice.

The Bulls Head 17th-century pub serving traditional grub, real ales and spirits.

It’s praised for its warm atmosphere and reasonably priced, good quality food and welcoming staff.

The Ashford Arms, a country inn with rooms, has been named among the top 1% of restaurants worldwide at the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards. Reviews mention excellent service and wholesome food.

Riverside House was taken over refurbished in lockdown 2020. It is run by restaurateur Alistair Myers who own the nationally recognised three AA Rosette restaurant, Rafters in Sheffield.

Aisseford Tea Room is described on Tripadvisor as ‘the most perfect resting place in the most perfect village’. It’s a beautiful country tea room serving teas and coffees with fresh local produce as well as specials.

I’ve eaten at Aisseford and The Bulls Head and would recommend both. My colleagues speak highly of The Ashford Arms, which I haven’t tried since it was revamped and I was impressed with Rafters in Sheffield but haven’t had a chance to try Riverside House.

If you fancy some leisurely walking or cycling, make a beeline for nearby Monsal Head for views to take your breath away. I would often do this walk from my cottage, across the fields and enjoyed a stop at the whimsical Hobb’s Cafe which serves delicious lunches and cakes or call in at The Stable Bar for a real ale.

You can also walk between Ashford and Bakewell along the River Wye, with options to return the same way or loop back via meadows. I enjoyed this walk many times including when it snowed heavily and I was completely cut off (due to not having the internet at this time) and I had to trudge through deep snow to civilization in Bakewell. I must add the village’s general store – now Ashford Shop & Deli - was alway excellent and well stocked with bread, cakes, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more. It’s still one of my favourite places to call in when I’m back in Ashford.

Despite its small size, the village is well-equipped for visitors and locals and on a lazy summer afternoon you can watch local teams play cricket in traditional whites in a picture book setting on Ashford's riverside pitch.

Finally, there’s also a very decent playground in the centre of the village. The Hall Orchard is a valued green space for the community and on my last visit the equipment was in good working order with my children enjoying the big slide and the wooden obstacle course.

Living in Ashford is like stepping into a pretty postcard, previously honoured as one of Britain's loveliest villages, it has now been named among the Top 25 prettiest village mini breaks in the UK. I’ve lived in ten different places in Derbyshire and if you’re interested in finding out which is my favourite I’ll be covering that in another article.

