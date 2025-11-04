I was lucky enough to live in one of the most historic villages in Derbyshire - here's why it's one of my favourites

I lived on Cromford Hill for several years and previously lived nearby in Wirksworth.

One of my favourite things about the village is the much-loved Scarthin Books, tucked away, overlooking the pond.

I love nothing more than getting lost in this Aladdin’s cave, set over three floors. The unique, sprawling layout includes an immense and eclectic collection of both new and secondhand books.

One of the best bits is the on-site vegetarian/vegan cafe hidden behind a moving bookcase. I can recommend the homity pie!

In terms of other lovely places to eat that I recommend, Cromford Mills has two very good cafes.

In Arkwright’s Café you can soak up the history of the mill and enjoy breakfast, light bites and delicious freshly baked scones.

Over the road from the main Mill Yard is Wheatcroft’s Wharf. You can enjoy a lovely slice of cake and a coffee with picturesque views from the canal-side café.

Robinsons Traditional & Chip Shop, in the Market Place, is popular and described on Tripadvisor as ‘ the best chippy in Derbyshire with extremely tasty fresh fish, crinkle-cut chips, real mushy peas and fantastically friendly staff.’

Cromford is special because it was a cornerstone of the Industrial Revolution and it's also the northern gateway to the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a well-preserved 18th-century village built to support the mill. North Street, built in 1776, is considered one of the earliest examples of planned industrial housing in Derbyshire.

Cromford Canal was once a vital transport route for industries. It's now a scenic area for walks and wildlife spotting, and there are opportunities for boat trips on the historic "Birdswood" boat.

Another favourite walk is to Black Rocks. I loved to scramble up the hillside behind my cottage and to Black Rocks for scenic views of the Derwent Valley, woodlands and the old railway line.

In terms of shops look out for the Old Lock Up which used to be the jailhouse, but is now a contemporary art gallery.

Arkwright General Stores is an excellent village shop that’s always my first port of call when going to Cromford.

It’s well-stocked with a good variety including freshly made sandwiches and cakes.

In the Market Place, to the side of The Greyhound hotel, you will see the rare survival of authentic Georgian Shambles, a single storey row of purpose built market shops. They still contain local independents which are well worth exploring.

