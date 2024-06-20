Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glamour queen Charlotte Rankin has brought a top title home to Derbyshire after winning a national pageant.

Charlotte, 21, was crowned Miss Glamour UK in a nail-biting final which also saw her win Miss Glamour Charity, Miss Glamour Congeniality (voted for by the 50 finalists) and Miss Glamour Publicity.

She said: “I was happy to bring the crown back to Derbyshire. It was an amazing experience….the win still hasn’t sunk in!

"This was the first main title I’ve taken. I competed in United Kingdom Galaxy last year and won the charity title for that. I’d love to do an international pageant.”

Charlotte Rankin of Morton has been crowned Miss Glamour UK 2024.

Eleven titles were handed out during the Miss Glamour UK final in Kent where competitors as young as four years old were up for awards.

Charlotte, who is from Morton, represented Derbyshire in the final where she was one of four contenders in the 18-26 unmarried category.

She said that she found the pageant empowering. “One of the optional rounds was swimwear which I was really scared for because I wore a bikini. But I placed first runner-up for that – I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlotte is putting her heart into continuing the work that she did as a finalist. She said: “I set up a platform called Lottie’s Butterflies in January. My nickname is Lottie and my pageant logo is a butterfly. I love the meaning that you can go from this caterpillar being so insecure about yourself to turning into a beautiful butterfly with all this confidence.”Her mission with Lottie’s Butterflies is to raise awareness of bullying and its impact on mental health by giving talks to schools and colleges. Charlotte said: “I was bullied a lot at primary and high school and teachers brushed it off as banter. A lot of the time people don’t know they’re bullying others – they think they are having a laugh but it can really affect you. It knocked my confidence so much that I didn’t want to go into school and made up excuses about why I didn’t want to go in.”

Charlotte Rankin is crowned Miss Glamour UK 2024 by last year's winner Kitilena Roxburgh.

Her difficulties at school were compounded by two factors that weren’t diagnosed until she was in her mid teens. Charlotte said: “I was told by a lot of my teachers that I was lazy because I was slow with all the work and I was slow with reading.

"In my GCSE year I was diagnosed with dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome. I thought it was normal that words moved on the page until I got my diagnosis. With the Irlen Syndrome it’s light sensititive so I have a coloured overlay on my papers which stops me getting a headache and stops the words moving.”

Charlotte continued her education at Derby College where she did GCSE Plus followed by equine management level 3 at Broomfield Hall. She was over the moon when she landed a place to study equine science at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire and has just completed her first year there.

In the year leading up to the pageant final, charity champion Charlotte raised more than £400 for Young Minds, collected more than 100 selection boxes for Derby Children’s Hospital, gave donated Easter eggs to food banks and a nursing home, organised a charity talent show and a fundraising concert and made feminine hygiene boxes for the local village hall toilets.

Charlotte Rankin shows winning style at the pageant.

She will be continuing to fundraise for Young Minds, the chosen charity of the Glamour pageant organisation, and support Prostate Cancer UK after her grandfather John Rankin was diagnosedwith the disease.

Charlotte is also nurturing little stars of the future at a dance school which her mum Tianne and she launched in Morton last year. “We wanted to provide a school that was affordable for everyone,” said Charlotte. “My mum does the choreography and I do all the singing side. The kids are so talented.

"We’ve got our first showcase on July 20 and 21 at Morton village hall. My brother Tom will be doing the sound and lighting and my dad Steve will be running the bar.”

