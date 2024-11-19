"I was contacted by grandfather who begged me to speak to his son” says Derbyshire councillor as she comments on ‘damning’ SEND provision Ofsted report
Cllr Anne Frances-Hayes, Councillor for Staveley division, has been involved in supporting children with special needs and their families in the Duckamnton and Poolsbrook area in recent years.
She has now commented on the findings of the Ofsted report into the Derbyshire County Council’s SEND provision, which was published last Thursday (November 14).
Cllr Hayes said: “The Ofsted report into Derbyshire County Council’s ‘management’ of SEND provision is damning. The report states that there are widespread and/or systemic failings leading to significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This comes as no surprise to those of us who have been on the front line over the last few years.
“I and my councillor colleagues have multiple families in our casebooks whose vulnerable children have not received the service to which they are entitled. In turn, families are having to battle a bureaucratic system and over-stretched officers, which have left many parents and carers struggling with their own mental wellbeing.
"I was recently contacted by a grandfather who begged me to speak to his son who was struggling with depression and anxiety due to having to battle an unresponsive system on behalf of his grandson.
“In addition a number of school headteachers have described the impossible position they are placed in trying to accommodate the needs of SEND and non-SEND children in mainstream schools whilst dealing with an unsympathetic management team at the authority.
“Alongside this mismanagement at a basic level, the Conservative-run Council has FAILED to spend the money that they have received from the government for SEND provision and the Council has paid over £5K in compensation to families after receiving nearly 400 complaints.
“It's important to remember that these children and families are amongst the most vulnerable in the county. It is a travesty for the lives and futures of the youngsters and the people that love them and DCC’s senior managers and Cabinet members should hang their heads in shame.”
Apologising for the report, the council director for children’s services, Alison Noble, said “We know we need to do better”.
She added: “We fully accept the findings of the report and apologise to the children and families who have been affected by Derbyshire Local Area Partnership SEND services not responding in a timely way and being of the quality they should expect.
“We know we need to do better and we continue to work hard with our health, education, private, public and voluntary sector partners to offer a service these children deserve. It is our joint responsibility and we take it extremely seriously.”
