Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Staveley councillor has commented on the findings of an inspection into Derbyshire SEND provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Anne Frances-Hayes, Councillor for Staveley division, has been involved in supporting children with special needs and their families in the Duckamnton and Poolsbrook area in recent years.

She has now commented on the findings of the Ofsted report into the Derbyshire County Council’s SEND provision, which was published last Thursday (November 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hayes said: “The Ofsted report into Derbyshire County Council’s ‘management’ of SEND provision is damning. The report states that there are widespread and/or systemic failings leading to significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). This comes as no surprise to those of us who have been on the front line over the last few years.

Cllr Anne Frances-Hayes said that the Ofsted report into Derbyshire County Council’s management of SEND provision is 'damning'.

“I and my councillor colleagues have multiple families in our casebooks whose vulnerable children have not received the service to which they are entitled. In turn, families are having to battle a bureaucratic system and over-stretched officers, which have left many parents and carers struggling with their own mental wellbeing.

"I was recently contacted by a grandfather who begged me to speak to his son who was struggling with depression and anxiety due to having to battle an unresponsive system on behalf of his grandson.

“In addition a number of school headteachers have described the impossible position they are placed in trying to accommodate the needs of SEND and non-SEND children in mainstream schools whilst dealing with an unsympathetic management team at the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside this mismanagement at a basic level, the Conservative-run Council has FAILED to spend the money that they have received from the government for SEND provision and the Council has paid over £5K in compensation to families after receiving nearly 400 complaints.

“It's important to remember that these children and families are amongst the most vulnerable in the county. It is a travesty for the lives and futures of the youngsters and the people that love them and DCC’s senior managers and Cabinet members should hang their heads in shame.”

Apologising for the report, the council director for children’s services, Alison Noble, said “We know we need to do better”.

She added: “We fully accept the findings of the report and apologise to the children and families who have been affected by Derbyshire Local Area Partnership SEND services not responding in a timely way and being of the quality they should expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we need to do better and we continue to work hard with our health, education, private, public and voluntary sector partners to offer a service these children deserve. It is our joint responsibility and we take it extremely seriously.”