A man left fearing for his life following a big cat encounter on a caravanning holiday in the Peak District may have been attacked by a PANTHER, experts believe.

John Broomhead, 68, said he thought he was going to die after the beast bounded towards him while he was on a break with his partner in Tansley.

He had been putting out the embers of a barbeque they had enjoyed with friends when he spotted what he thought was a Doberman-sized dog about 40 yards away.

But the retired bricklayer said he soon realised it was something else after noticing the large black animal had bright yellow eyes and a long tail.

Picture taken on Josh Williams and his friend Ben Burns camping trip in the Peak District where they saw a big cat. The teenage camper captured incredible footage of a big cat feeding on a 'dead sheep' at a beauty spot sparking fears a panther is prowling the British countryside.

John said the creature suddenly turned and started running towards him, forcing him to dive to safety into his caravan.

He said he still suffers from nightmares to this day after being left so traumatised by the incident two years ago he can only just now talk about it.

John, of Aintree, Merseyside, said: "It had been a lovely summers day and we had enjoyed a barbecue in the evening with friends.

"I was putting out the embers of it getting ready to call it a night at about 11pm when I heard a rustling and saw this huge black shadow out the corner of my eye.

John Broomhead, 68, pictured on the caravan site where he saw the panther. (The stone wall just over his right shoulder is where he saw the big cat).

"I thought 'who is letting a dog out at this time?' as you're not allowed dogs out on the site unless they are on a lead and then I noticed this thing wasn't a dog.

"It had bright yellow eyes and a long tail - I could not believe my eyes. It looked like a panther or leopard. It was three or four times the size of a normal cat.

"The next thing I know, it had covered 20 yards in about two seconds and these yellow eyes were bounding towards me. It just turned and charged at me.

"I have never been so scared in my life and I just turned around and jumped into the caravan shouting there's a big cat outside.

"I don't think my partner would have believed me if she hadn't seen the genuine look of terror in my eyes.

"I feared for my life and I'm certain had I not got to the caravan in time, it would have killed me.

"It has left me suffering from nightmares to this day. If I go fishing on my own and I hear a rustling in the bushes, it sets me off again.

"I know people might not believe me but I just want to warn other people because I know what I saw."

Big cat experts have now revealed John may have been targeted by a panther prowling the countryside after previous sightings nearby.

John's ordeal happened in July 2022 and in September that year a teenage camper captured incredible footage of a big cat sighting also in the Peak District.

Josh Williams, then 17, spotted the huge beast near Jacob's Ladder and was able to capture astonishing footage of the close encounter.

And over in neighbouring Staffordshire a photo dubbed the "clearest ever" picture of a big cat in the UK was unearthed by documentary filmmakers last August.

Rick Minter, host of the Big Cat Conversations podcast and author of Big Cats Facing Britain’s Wild Predators, said John may have been warned off by a black panther or leopard.

He said: “I hope to be able to speak to John in person about this case, but from his reported comments it would seem he witnessed a black leopard, also called a black panther.

“In their native lands, leopards can do a warning charge when provoked or threatened. This is possibly what John experienced.

"Leopards attack by surging low to the ground at blistering speed, so from what he described it is much more likely to have been a charge to warn-off John.

“Black leopards are the main big cats described by people across Britain. When mated together two black adult leopards breed 100 per cent black offspring.

"There are now a few DNA results to back up the UK witness reports. Leopards are incredibly stealthy and furtive.

"Close situations with humans are rare. They don’t usually regard us as prey but rather as a hassle factor or potential threat to be avoided.

"With natural game like deer and rabbits so abundant here, they have a stress-free life and don’t need to take risks.

"Even predating on sheep seems to be becoming less frequent from feedback from my farmer networks.

“On the Big Cat Conversations podcast, we hear many witness reports of people’s encounters.

"Mostly people watch in amazement, after realising the animal isn’t a dog.

"People are not quick on the draw with phone cameras, partly because most are assuming a dog at first.

"A few cases have been close confrontations, but most of those don’t result in the cat showing threatening behaviour.

"Almost invariably the cat flees or lets the person retreat.

"Maybe the barbecue smell interested the cat, or the sound of water dousing barbecue embers might have appeared like another predator hissing.

“I am sorry to hear the trauma lives on for John. I’ve met a few other witnesses where their concern still nags away.

"Hopefully talking it through helps the person have an outlet for their valid concerns.