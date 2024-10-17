Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield teacher has been recognised for her hard work by the Sheffield Hallam University.

Laura Webster, 35, KS2 Lead and Maths Lead at Highfield Hall Primary School in Chesterfield has received the ‘Inspirational Teaching Mentor of the Year’ award in recognition of her work with student teachers.

Mrs Webster, from Chesterfield, who found out about her award on Tuesday, October 8, said: “I always think it’s a real privilege to have student teachers in my class and to mentor them because they are the future of education. But to find out that my hard work has been put forward and recognised takes it to another level.”

As a part of the award, Mrs Webster has been invited to attend the graduation ceremony of education students at Sheffield Hallam University in November.

She said: “It will be special to join graduates at their ceremony and sit at the VIP platform where all the graduates come up to receive their certificates. One of the student teachers who I taught will be graduating that day. Getting to see him graduate is very special.”

Mrs Webster has been a teacher for 14 years and has been working with student teachers for 10 years.

She said: “I knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was three or four years old, I was never going to do anything else. My mother was a teacher and I wanted to do what she inspired me to do.

“My favourite thing about being a teacher is that I can be that person for children who believes that every child can achieve their potential. I believe in the holistic side of teaching and want to inspire children to be the best they can be.

Apart from being a KS2 Lead, a maths teacher and a student teacher mentor, Mrs Webster also is a Mental Health Co-ordinator and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Lead at Highfield Hall Primary.

She said: “Looking after the mental health at school is a big part of my job. At Highfield Hall, we are very strong on looking after the well-being of children, not just the academic side of things. Mental health wasn’t always prioritised in schools, but education has changed and it’s very important that student teachers and everybody working with children knows how to support their mental health.”