To make the best of the beautiful weather and my day off I set off early and planned a walk at Cave Dale – a limestone valley craved by glacial meltwater which offers stunning views over the Peak District.

After I got off the bus at the Castleton bus station, I enjoyed a short stroll through the village which is well-known not only for its beautiful surroundings but also rich history.

Founded after the Peveril Castle was built in 1086 by William the Conqueror’s son William Peveril, Castleton quickly became an important market village.

Thanks to its location on the main packhorse routes, Castleton was a popular stopover in coaching days and a vital mining location – with its Odin Mine among the oldest lead mines in the country.

Walking through the village I admired historic stone cottages and Grade II listed St Edmund’s Church dating back to the 12th century, before I found myself climbing up steep limestone trail on the fringes of Castleton.

The first part of the hike was quite challenging, with water streaming down the rocks making the surface quite slippery – but the breathtaking views over the Peveril Castle ruins made the climb worth the effort.

The slope gradually became milder and after a short break I continued up the path passing by sheep grazing on green fields.

I soon got to the highest point of the path where clear sky allowed me to enjoy stunning views over Derbyshire countryside and popular Peak District beauty spots including Mam Tor and Bamford Edge.

After taking a number of pictures, I followed the Cave Dale circular walk route back to Castleton to visit The George.

Located at the heart of the village, the pub was buzzing with chatter and laughter as hikers and dog walkers enjoyed a well- deserved lunch and a pint.

I soon met with Vicky and John Judson, a couple who have been at the helm of the pub since 2018 – taking the venue on an award winning journey.

In February The George was shortlisted for the Pub Aid’s UK Community Sustainability Hero Award – to defend its title after taking the first place last year.

The award recognises pubs which go above and beyond to protect the environment locally highlighting venues that offer sustainable solutions for its community and use innovative ways to support the environment.

Vicky and John, who are set to attend the award ceremony in London today, pride themselves on a wide range of sustainable solutions from local produce to waste management.

John said: “It’s great be in the top three, having won the award. Running a pub is a team effort and this shows the dedication that our team put in to get where we are.”

The couple invited me for a short walk to their Kitchen Garden where they showed me around beehives, rows of freshly grown vegetables and herbs as well as two small solar powered greenhouses hosted in their backyard.

Vicky, a keen gardening enthusiast, explained that the garden has been a work in progress since the couple moved to Castleton in 2022 – bringing more and more fresh produce for the pub every year.

She added: “I enjoy seeing my produce on the plates and talking to customers to find out what they thought about it.”

After visiting the garden, I hhad chance to see recently launched No Dig Allotment set to bring even more fresh produce for the pub – where the ground is left undisturbed when possible to encourage biodiversity and unchanged soil structure.

To reduce food waste, John and Vicky use any extra produce form their garden and from their vegetables supplier G.W Price of Eckington to make own jams, chutneys, sauces and flavoured liqueurs. Any excess herbs are dehydrated to be used at a later date as dry goods.

Jams and chutneys are served alongside the Specials Menu - and are also sold to customers alongside liqueurs with the proceeds going back into the upkeep of the gardens.

To make the pub even more sustainable, in the last twelve months Vicky and John invested in a waste composter machine which is used to process food waste and convert it into compost later reused to grow fresh produce at the Kitchen Garden.

To further reduce waste, the couple purchased a kiln, which powered by solar panels, allowing John to slump used wine and spirit bottles into unique serving dishes.

The glassware is sold in the pub and online alongside beautiful homemade wooden gifts – with profits donated to support local community.

John said: “I like to make sure nothing goes to waste and everything gets re-used. We try to have a circular economy where anything that hasn’t been used is dried for later use, turned into jams, chutneys and liqueurs or put in compost machine to be used at the garden.”

After enjoying a fascinating tour around the gardens and the pub, I got a chance to try some of the delicious food served at The George.

The food offer is quite extensive and includes a main menu featuring starters, mains, pies, salads and sides – as well as a specials board, a pizza menu, kids dishes and desserts.

The pizzas are made fresh to order using homemade dough and quality ingredients and are available or eat in or takeaway

John explained that the main menu changes three times a year to reflect local produce, which varies seasonally.

I decided to try some home made courgette, spinach and onion Bhajis made with the vegetables grown by John and Vicky with a side of homemade mango chutney.

I fell in love with the Bhajis, which were served on a bed of salad – they were crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and full of flavour.

The mango chutney was a perfect addition to my meal. The dip was not to sweet and very aromatic featuring notes of various herbs and spices including coriander, red chilli, turmeric, ginger, nigella seeds, and a very delicate hint of garlic.

I really enjoyed my visit to Castleton and delicious meal at The George – I will definitely be back soon to enjoy another spring Peak District walk and try some of the home made pizzas at the pub.

1 . Castleton I enjoyed a short walk through Castleton which is well-known not only for its beautiful surroundings but also interesting history. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz

2 . Cave Dale, Castleton Cave Dale, a limestone valley craved by glacial meltwater, offers beautiful views over Peveril Castle. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz

3 . Cave Dale, Castleton I continued up the path passing by sheep grazing on green fields. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz

4 . Cave Dale, Castleton Clear sky allowed me to enjoy stunning views over Derbyshire countryside and popular Peak District beauty spots. Photo: Wiktoria Wrzyszcz