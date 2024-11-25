The brand-new restaurant, which opened its doors earlier this month on Corporation Street, is not like any other food venue in Chesterfield.

Cozi Mo’z Authentic Kitchen offers a blend of different cuisines - including Indian, Italian and grill dishes as well as burgers while keeping the food healthy and nutritious.

The venue is run by Mo, a chef from Chesterfield who has dreamt of opening his own restaurant for a long time.

He said: “I want people in Chesterfield to have a place where they can come together and enjoy quality food in a good atmosphere, no matter what food they like.” What makes Cozi Mo’z even more unique is an extensive menu offering breakfast, lunches and dinners.

Mo added: “There are many food places open in the evening, but it’s difficult to find a place to eat nutritious breakfast in Chesterfield. All my breakfasts are full of healthy, fresh ingredients and nutrients.”

The menu features breakfast offers for all tastes - from traditional English breakfast, through Asian breakfast to high protein and veggie options.

For those who fancy lunch or dinner, Cozi Mo’z offers an extensive list of dishes to choose from - including sandwiches, burgers, shared grill platters, fusion pasta and desserts.

I had a chance to try some of the Cozi Mo’z food specials – chicken biryani and shredded lamb fusion pasta.

I was offered a choice to either have my curry with traditional chicken fried with the sause or with a side of grilled chicken leg and I decided to pick the second option.

The curry sauce was lovely, with a bit of a kick, perfect for my spice tolerance level. The freshly grilled chicken leg, served on the side of the plate, was melting in my mouth and was a great contrast to the sauce. I really enjoyed the finely chopped coriander in the sauce.

The curry was served with a side of homemade sauce, which reminded me of piri piri chicken. It offered additional depth to the dish, adding spicy notes.

While the curry was filling, I was very intrigued by the shredded lamb pasta and had to try some. The dish was quite cheesy and the freshly cooked lamb was delicious. I enjoyed the unusual blend of flavours, but curry was my favourite.

While Mo has put a lot of effort into crafting the food menu, the choice of the venue location at 26-28 Corporation Street was well thought through as well.

Mo said: “Cozi Mo’z is the first place you see when you walk from the train station to Chesterfield town centre. I always thought this was a great location and it never fully used its potential, so I had my eyes set on it for a while.

“I am from Chesterfield and I remember times when people were coming to our town from Sheffield or Nottingham to have a good night out. Sadlym, it changed now, with town centre dying down and many places closing.

“I personally would travel to Manchester if I knew there is a place serving a good place there. I would like to attract people from outside of Chesterfield to town to enjoy food in my restaurant.”

Apart from offering food and deliveries, Cozi Mo’z is also set to host private events including work events, birthdays and Christmas dos.

Mo said: “It’s quite a big space that can fit up to 120 people and I am hoping to organise events - birthdays, Christmas parties, work events. Depending on what the demand is, I can offer a DJ, live music and magician shows for private events and stay open later.”

Cozi Mo’z is open from 11 am until 9 pm on weekdays and until midnight on the weekends. The restaurant offers food deliveries as well which can be ordered online. You can find all the latest updates from Cozi Mo’z on the restaurant’s Facebook Page.

