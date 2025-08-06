Sebastian and Olivia Mainiero with their daughter Ophelia who was born with a rare heart defect.

The mum of a baby born with a rare heart defect at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has thanked staff for their life-saving diagnosis.

Olivia Mainiero had to have an emergency C-section in November 2024 after doctors were concerned about her unborn child’s heartbeat. Baby Ophelia was safely delivered and was subsequently closely monitored by nurses who noticed her oxygen saturation levels were consistently below 80% when they should have been between 91-95%.

The consultant in charge of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was on a teaching day and, by a stroke of luck, was collecting a bag from the hospital when a midwife asked her to look at Ophelia. Olivia of Chesterfield said: “She immediately saw that something was wrong. After a few tests, she moved Ophelia to the NICU, where 20-30 medical staff started working on her.”

A paediatrician, with a specialist interest in cardiology, assessed Ophelia and performed a scan, ultimately diagnosing her with a rare heart defect called Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD). The paediatrician had never treated it before and only recognised the symptoms from a textbook. TAPVD is a condition where the blood vessels from the heart are incorrectly connected to the lungs, causing oxygenated blood to be pumped back to the lungs instead of around the body. It affects just one in every 10,000 births and accounts for 1% - 1.5% of all congenital heart defects. The condition often goes undiagnosed until a person goes into heart failure.

Ophelia Mainiero had to have open heart surgery at three weeks old to correct a rare condition.

Olivia said: "I truly believe Ophelia has a guardian angel watching over her – if one of those coincidences hadn’t happened, her diagnosis might have come too late.”

For Olivia and her husband Sebastian their precious little girl was a rainbow baby as Olivia had suffered two previous miscarriages. But they were facing a terrifying new reality: Ophelia wouldn’t survive without open heart surgery.

Olivia said: “Plans were quickly made for Ophelia to be transferred by the Embrace specialist ambulance service to Leeds Children’s Hospital, where expert surgeons could carry out the procedure. As I was recovering from the C-section and completely bedbound in Chesterfield, Sebastian travelled the 53 miles with Ophelia to Leeds. It was absolutely horrendous. In a matter of hours, we went from welcoming our baby to fearing we might lose her.

“Ophelia was heavily sedated for the journey, but the stress on her body caused her to crash. Thankfully, the Embrace team managed to stablise her before she was admitted in Leeds. The NICU team knew we didn’t live locally, so they quickly arranged for Sebastian to stay at Eckersley House, a ‘Home from Home’ run by The Sick Children’s Trust. To have a place to stay just across the road from the hospital, completely free of charge, was an enormous relief. When your child is so critically ill, worrying about where you’re going to stay should be the last thing on your mind. Eckersley House removed that burden and allowed us to focus entirely on Ophelia.

Ophelia Mainiero is doing very well now.

“Three days later, I was well enough to join Sebastian and Ophelia in Leeds. Ophelia was scheduled for open heart surgery at one week old, but unfortunately, she contracted Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) while on the ward, and the operation had to be delayed until she was three weeks old.

“During surgery, Ophelia’s heart was stopped and a bypass machine took over, pumping blood around her body. The surgeon disconnected the veins that were incorrectly attached to her lungs and redirected them so her heart could function properly. She was then taken back to the NICU, where she recovered remarkably well. Within hours she was breathing on her own, which was an incredibly positive sign. She spent a further six days across the cardiac wards before doctors gave us the wonderful news that she was ready to go home.

“Since recovering, Ophelia has been doing really well. The surgery successfully corrected her heart defect, and at follow-up appointments she has shown great progress. While she’ll be monitored by cardiologists for life - and there is always a chance she may need further surgery – it is looking unlikely at the moment.

”We’re so grateful to the medical team at Chesterfield Hospital and Leeds Children’s Hospital for their expertise and care, and to everyone at Eckersley House for looking after us when we needed it most. We truly can’t thank them enough.”

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “Thank you, Olivia, for sharing your experience and for raising awareness of this condition. I am so proud to see recognition for our colleagues who go the extra mile every day and give the exceptional care that is integral to our values. We continue to wish baby Ophelia and her family our very best wishes for the future.”